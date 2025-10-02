Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 2 of American League Wild Card Series

⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League Wild Card Series

📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports on Wednesday, October 1st – The Yankees won by a final score of 4-3 (The best of three series is now tied 1-1 with a winner take all Game 3 scheduled for Thursday, October 2nd first pitch at 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT on ESPN)

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball