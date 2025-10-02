⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League Wild Card Series
📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports on Wednesday, October 1st – The Yankees won by a final score of 4-3 (The best of three series is now tied 1-1 with a winner take all Game 3 scheduled for Thursday, October 2nd – first pitch at 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT on ESPN)
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 6 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 10 mins ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 2 of American League Wild Card Series
⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League...
-
Baseball/ 31 mins ago
Rocchio Plays Hero Again With Clutch Home Run
CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Guardians infielder Brayan Rocchio had four home runs in 343...
-
Baseball/ 17 hours ago
Trouble Brewing as Yankees fall to Red Sox in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
BRONX, NY — From August 1st to the end of the regular season, the...
-
Baseball/ 17 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League Wild Card Series
⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League...