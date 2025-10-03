Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 3 of American League Wild Card Series

⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 3 of American League Wild Card Series

📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports on Thursday, October 2nd – The Yankees won by a final score of 4-0 to win the AL Wild Card Series (2-1) and advance to the ALDS vs. the Toronto Blue Jays

