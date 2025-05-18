⚽ Clásico de México Femenil 2025 – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
📍BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
📸 Photos captured by Amber Douglas Rodriguez/Latino Sports on Saturday, May 17th – Club America won by a final of 4-3
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 2 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 5 seconds ago
Alonso Error And Yankees Win Subway Series
BRONX, NY — You can be skeptical about the Mets and hope Juan Soto...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
That Yankee Connection: Russell Wilson attends Subway Series with Family
BRONX, NY — Before Russell Wilson takes a snap under center for the first...
-
International/ 4 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Clásico de México Femenil 2025 – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
⚽ Clásico de México Femenil 2025 – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara 📍BMO...
-
MLS/ 15 hours ago
On Tough Week, NYCFC Beats Rival Red Bulls
FLUSHING, NY — Across the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in the Bronx, a rivalry...