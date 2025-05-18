Connect with us

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Clásico de México Femenil 2025 – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

⚽ Clásico de México Femenil 2025 – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

📍BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

📸 Photos captured by Amber Douglas Rodriguez/Latino Sports on Saturday, May 17th – Club America won by a final of 4-3

