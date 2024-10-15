2024 American League Championship Series – Game 1
⚾️ Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees
📍 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Monday, October 14th – Yankees beat Guardians by a final of 5-2 (NYY leads best of seven series: 1-0)
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of ALCS
