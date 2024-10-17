Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets – Game 3 of NLCS

2024 National League Championship Series – Game Three

⚾️ Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Wednesday, October 16th – Dodgers beat Mets by a final of 8-0 (LAD leads best of seven series, 2-1)

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball