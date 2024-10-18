The Rays Are The Homeless Of MLB – Los Rays Son Los “Homeless” De MLB

You have to put up with your wife while you’re married to her… but you have to put up with an ex-wife for life… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Rays have become the homeless of Major League Baseball. They can’t play at the Yankees’ spring training stadium or any of the many other spring training stadiums in Florida, because they would have to make a lot of arrangements to bring them to the level required by the Majors…

** The drama is due to the fact that Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof of the St. Petersburg stadium, which was their headquarters, and the repairs need about six months of work, while the 2025 season will begin on March 27…

** What blew off was the roof, but the structure, stands, offices, hallways, have suffered damage that would be a danger to the presence of the public…

** The new stadium for the Rays, which will also be built in St. Petersburg, will be finished in 2028… Enter Holy Pilgrims, Pilgrims!

** The Astros seem to believe that they are not in the postseason, because of who was their third base coach for the last 10 seasons, the gentlemanly Gary Pettis, 66 years old. He was fired without any further explanation…

** Leonardo Lugo is from Cabimas, but he studied in Houston, and is graduating as a journalist. He wrote his thesis about the life of Juan Vené, which is a great honor. I hope Leo does all the best in this joyful and interesting profession…

Before marriage, the girl has to kiss the groom to keep him… After marriage, she has to keep him to kiss him… Joey Adams

** Shohei Ohtani’s home run on Wednesday, which landed in the hands of a lucky fan on the third floor of Citi Field, just before it went out into the street above those heights, was described by Darryl Albert of Larry Brown Sports as a “gargantuan three-run homer”…

** White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, disappointed not with baseball but with his team, wants to sell it, after suffering 121 losses this year. Dave Stewart, who was a star pitcher, is about to buy it…

** Anyone would be disappointed with only 41 wins in the six months of the season… Tomorrow is another day; We’ll see!… You played badly, guys, you played very badly!

That friend said: I wouldn’t trade my wife for anything in this world!… I’ll give her to you for free… Joey Adams.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota on the Internet, if you enter with: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Rays Son los Homeless de MLB

Uno tiene que soportar a la esposa, mientras está casado con ella… pero a una ex-esposa hay que soportarla toda la vida… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Rays convertidos en los homeless de las Grandes Ligas. No pueden jugar en el estadio de primavera de los Yankees ni en alguno de los otros muchos de spring training en Florida, porque habría que hacerles muchos arreglos para llevarlos al nivel exigido por las Mayores…

** El drama se debe a que el huracán Milton arrancó el techo del estadio de St. Petersburg, que tenían como sede, y las reparaciones necesitan unos seis meses de trabajo, mientras la temporada 2025 comenzará el 27 de marzo…

** Lo que voló fue el techo, pero la estructura, tribunas, oficinas, pasillos, han sufrido daños que serían un peligro para la presencia del público…

** El nuevo estadio para los Rays, que construirán igualmente en St. Petersburg, estará terminado en 2028… ¡Entren Santos Peregrinos, Peregrinos!

** Los Astros parecen creer que no están en la postemporada, por culpa de quien fuera el coach de tercera de ellos durante las últimas 10 temporadas, el caballeroso, Gary Pettis, de 66 años de edad. Lo han despedido sin mayores explicaciones…

** Leonardo Lugo, es de Cabimas, pero estudió en Houston, y se está graduando de periodista. Escribió su tesis de grado acerca de la vida de Juan Vené, lo que es un honor muy grande. Espero le vaya de lo mejor a Leo en esta alegre e interesante profesión…

Antes del matrimonio, la chica tiene que besar al novio para retenerlo… Después del matrimonio, tiene que retenerlo para poder besarlo… Joey Adams

** El jonrón de Shohei Ohtani el miércoles, cuya pelota cayó en manos de un afortunado fanático en el tercer piso de Citi Field, a poco de irse a la calle, por encima de aquellas alturas, fue calificado por Darryl Albert, de Larry Brown Sports, como un “gargantuan three-run homer”…

** El propietario de los Medias Blancas, Jerry Reinsdorf, decepcionado, no por el beisbol, sino por su equipo, quiere venderlo, después de sufrir 121 derrotas este año. Dave Stewart, quien fuera estelar lanzador está por comprárselo…

** Cualquiera se decepciona con apenas 41 victorias en los seis meses de la temporada… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!… ¡Jugaron mal, muchachos, jugaron muy mal!

Aquel amigo decía: ¡No cambio a mi esposa por nada en este mundo!… Te la doy gratis… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, si entras con: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5