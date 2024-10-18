José Mota with some high praise for Teoscar Hernández

Interview with José Mota during Dodgers-Mets NLCS batting practice - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Longtime baseball broadcaster, and former MLB infielder José Mota, also the son of Dominican baseball legend Manny Mota, took the much appreciated time during Dodgers-Mets NLCS batting practice, to discuss the impact that the Dominican right-handed slugger Teoscar Hernández has had on the 2024 Dodgers.

The following is our brief interview with José.

How has Teoscar impacted the Dodgers on a day-in and day-out basis this season?

“Teoscar is a dream for a manager because he plays every day. He plays every single day. He plays a very solid outfield — don’t look at the analytics — they are wrong a lot of the times. He is a guy that really thrives on the big opportunity in the big games. Example: Yankee Stadium, game on the line with so much drama and everything.”

“But also, Tesocar winning the Home Run Derby, first Dodger ever. It’s pretty incredible, I admire the fact that he really enjoys the game. He’s a wonderful teammate. Teoscar truly has the gnat to know when to cut the swing down, and has a very good idea in driving in runs.”

“A guy with a big smile. He’s contagious in that clubhouse. He’s contagious all around the ballpark. People love him.”

“For a manager — it’s like a dream. You write in Teoscar every single day (in the lineup) and just leave it there for 162 (games), and he’s gonna be there.”

With Teoscar betting on himself by signing a one-year prove it type deal with Los Angeles this past offseason, how would you evaluate his season from the beginning to now?

“If I was a general manager, or owned a team, I’d say ‘I want that guy on my team.’ That’s how I would evaluate him because Teoscar knows and understands the game well. He’s flexible enough to ask the manager, ‘wherever you want me to hit, I’ll hit.’”



“And then, with the game on the line, he understands that a single gets it done. He knows this game very well. He’s made adjustments. He’s a lefty killer but against righties, don’t take him for granted.”

“I would say that he’s one of those guys in a clubhouse that can instill culture and adapt to culture but also when anybody is down, you want Teoscar next to you.”

“Shohei Ohtani wants Teoscar next to him, right? So, if I was evaluating Teoscar from February until now — consistency, personality, demeanor, presence and a very dangerous bat.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports