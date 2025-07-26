📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

⚾ Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels
📍Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California
📸 Photos captured by Francisco Rodriguez/Latino Sports on Friday, July 25th – The Angels won by a final score of 3-2
