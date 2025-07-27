“Ichiro Played Baseball Like No One Else Has Played Baseball”, Lou Piniella.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) Ichiro Suzuki was stellar as a right fielder and baserunner (509 steals in 626 attempts) during his 19 years as a big leaguer, beginning April 2, 2001.

Even better than Pete Rose, with whom managers experimented unsuccessfully at first base, second base, third base, and all three outfield positions. Rose also stole only 198 bases in 347 attempts.

The Japanese player is the only one with an inside-the-field home run in an All-Star Game.

Ichiro, One of Five New Immortals

Ichiro, now 51, is one of five immortals we will induct into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame this afternoon. And he received 99.7% of the votes, 393 out of 394.

The others were Dick Allen, Dave Parker, Billy Wagner, and CC Sabathia.

Ichiro has been extraordinary, with the face of an Asian monk, but he was born to play baseball, to thrill the masses with the wonders he achieved on the field.

Piniella, Suzuki’s First Manager in MLB

When Ichiro joined the Mariners in the spring of 2001, the manager was Lou Piniella. After three weeks in spring training, Lou, of course, already knew what the Japanese man meant on the field.

Piniella recalled that story for this article: “Ichiro’s abilities were what many of us have wished for. He could do everything well and he went out of his way to achieve it, so the team could win.

“That’s why I called him into my office one morning, during those training sessions, and I told him: ‘You play baseball like no one else can. And the most interesting thing is that you want to play it like that, you like to play it like that, you enjoy it, it makes you happy.’

“I’ll give you a few orders so that you can play to your fullest, so that you can freely enjoy every action. You’ll be the favorite, not only of our fans, but of all of baseball.”

An Electrifying Player

In English-language journalism, the term “electrifying” is often used to express the sensation that some players provoke. Electrifying have been Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Mickey Mantle, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, Sandy Koufax, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, and Ichiro Suzuki.

It feels as if lightning runs through the inside of your body from top to bottom, causing a pleasant thrill.

He Achieved the Impossible

One night, left-hander Andy Pettitte was pitching for the Yankees at Yankee Stadium against left-hander Ichiro Suzuki. Facing a fastball pitch out of the strike zone, the Japanese player took the swing he had initiated, but still hit the ball, which spun out in a fair line drive to the left-field corner. He took two bases, or a double for no fault of his own.

The logical questions are: How did he do it? How many others can do this?

In another game, Puerto Rican Yankees catcher Jorge Posada hit a high line drive toward the right field corner. There, the fence of the former Yankee Stadium was more than two meters high. In mid-sprint, Ichiro made a very athletic, daring leap, crossing his left arm over the other side of the field, supporting himself with his armpit against the fence, and, with his glove in his left hand (right fielder’s), caught the foul line drive.

How did he do it? How many others can do this?

Who knows!!

Ichiro turned professional in 1992, when he was signed by the Orix Blue Haven of Japan. In nine seasons, he was a batting champion seven times and totaled 1,278 hits. Added to his 3,089 in Major League Baseball, that’s 4,367.

In MLB, from 2001 to 2019, he was a two-time batting leader, Rookie of the Year, MVP, appeared in 10 All-Star Games, was MVP in 2007, and today, Sunday, he opens a niche in Cooperstown, a place for him.

His agent, Tony Attanasio, said: “When you send something to Ichiro in Japan, from anywhere, just use his name, no address, and he’ll receive it.”

That’s how big and popular he is in a country with a population of 125 million, 784,007 inhabitants!

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Fue Tan Grande en Japón Como Grande Fue en MLB

“Ichiro Jugaba Beisbol Como Nadie Más lo ha Jugado”, Lou Piniella.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) Ichiro Suzuki fue estelar como right fielder y corriendo las bases (509 robos en 626 intentos), durante sus 19 años de bigleaguer, a partir del dos de abril de 2001.

Incluso, superior a Pete Rose, con quien los mánagers experimentaron sin éxito, en primera base, segunda base, tercera base y en las tres áreas del outfield. Además, Rose solo robó 198 bases en 347 intentos.

El japonés ha sido el único con jonrón dentro del campo en un Juego de Estrellas.

Ichiro, Uno de Cinco Nuevos Inmortales

Ichiro, ahora, a sus 51 años de edad, es uno de cinco inmortales que esta tarde vamos a elevar al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Y él recibió el 99.7% de los votos, 393 de 394.

Los otros, Dick Allen, Dave Parker, Billy Wagner y CC Sabathia.

Ichiro ha sido extraordinario, con cara de monje asiático, pero nació para jugar al beisbol, para emocionar a las masas con las maravillas que lograba en el terreno.

Piniella, Primer Manager de Suzuki en MLB

Cuando en la primavera de 2001 llegó Ichiro a los Marineros, el mánager era Lou Piniella. Después de tres semanas en los entrenamientos, Lou, por supuesto, ya sabía lo que significaba el japonés en el terreno.

Piniella recordó aquella historia para este trabajo: “Las facultades de Ichiro fueron las que muchos hemos querido tener. Podía hacerlo todo bien y se desvivía por lograrlo así, para que el equipo ganara.

“Por eso, lo llamé a mi oficina una mañana, durante aquellos entrenamientos y le comenté: ‘Juegas al beisbol como nadie puede hacerlo. Y lo más interesante es que quieres jugarlo así, te gusta jugarlo así, lo disfrutas, te hace feliz.

“Te ordenaré pocas cosas, para que juegues a plenitud, para que goces cada acción libremente. Serás el favorito, no solo de nuestros seguidores, sino de todo el beisbol”.

Un Pelotero Electrizante

En el periodismo en inglés, se suele usar el término “electrifying” o electrizante, para expresar la sensación que provocan algunos peloteros. Electrizantes han sido, Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Mickey Mantle, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, Sandy Koufax, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter e Ichiro Suzuki.

Siente uno como si un rayo recorriera el interior del cuerpo desde arriba hasta abajo, causando una agradable emoción.

Lograba lo Imposible

Una noche lanzaba el zurdo Andy Pettitte por los Yankees, en Yankee Stadium, frente al zurdo Ichiro Suzuki. Contra un lanzamiento en recta hacia afuera de la zona de strike, el japonés aguantó el swing que había iniciado, pero de todas maneras chocó la pelota que salió en violenta línea fair hacia el rincón del left field. Tomó dos bases, o sea, doble sin culpa.

Las preguntas lógicas son: ¿Cómo lo hizo?… ¿Cuántos más pueden hacer esto?

En otro juego, el catcher boricua de los Yankees, Jorge Posada, conectó línea alta hacia la esquina de foul del right field. Ahí, la cerca del desaparecido Yankee Stadium era más alta que dos metros. Ichiro en plena carrera dio un salto muy atlético, atrevido, hasta pasar su brazo izquierdo al otro lado de la carca y así sostenerse con la axila contra la barda y, con el guante en la misma mano izquierda (fildeador derecho), atrapó la línea de foul.

¿Cómo lo hizo?… ¿Cuántos más pueden hacer esto?

¡¡Vaya usted a saber!!

Ichiro se hizo profesional en 1992, cuando lo firmaron los Orix Blue Have, de Japón. En nueve temporadas fue campeón al bate siete veces y totalizó 1.278 incogibles. Sumados a los 3,089 en Major League Baseball, son 4,367.

En MLB, desde 2001 hasta 2019, fue líder bateador dos veces, Novato del Año, Más Valioso, apareció en 10 Juegos de Estrellas, fue Más Valioso en 2007 y hoy domingo se abre en Cooperstown, un nicho para él.

Su agente, Tony Attanasio, dijo: “Cuando le envías algo a Ichiro a Japón, desde donde sea, solo tienes que usar su nombre, sin dirección, y lo recibe”.

¡Así es de grande y popular en un país con población de 125 millones, 784 mil 7 habitantes!.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

