2024 LatinoMVPs fuel Mets to Series Opener Victory over Marlins

FLUSHING, NY — In the series opener against the Miami Marlins Monday night at Citi Field, the New York Mets delivered a commanding 2-0 victory, fueled by a clutch RBI double from Dominican superstar slugger Juan Soto, the 2024 AL LatinoMVP, that brought Francisco Lindor, the 2024 NL LatinoMVP, home in the third inning.

“You envision those two doing special things and we saw it again today,” said Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza of his duo at the top of the lineup.

Lindor, 31, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, played a key role, going 3-for-4 at the plate and helping set the tone for the Mets’ fifth consecutive win. His solid performance came after a challenging start to the season, where he struggled through an 0-for-11 stretch over his first three games in Houston vs. the Astros.

“In this month (April), you gotta grind because it’s cold and not fun,” Lindor said after the win. “But you gotta get it done. And to be able to win games, close games, it says a lot about our pitching staff, our defense and our hitters.”

The four-time All-Star coming off a LatinoMVP campaign is primed to continue his strong contributions to the Mets’ offense, collecting his 1500th career hit in Monday night’s win—the 21st Puerto Rican-born MLB player all-time to reach 1500 hits.

Japanese right-handed starter Kodai Senga and New York’s bullpen were dominant throughout, holding the Marlins scoreless.

With this win, the Mets extended their win streak to five games, and an undefeated record at Citi Field, further solidifying their early-season momentum.

The Mets (7-3) caught a break by avoiding Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, the 2022 NL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year and Cy Young Award winner, who was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day after the birth of his daughter. Stepping in for Alcantara, who pitched five innings vs. New York last Tuesday in Miami with four strikeouts and two earned runs allowed over three hits, was journeyman Valente Bellozo, a soft-tossing right-hander.

Despite his fastball topping out at just 91.7 MPH, Bellozo kept the Mets off balance, inducing weak contact with his four-seam fastball and cutter, making him a tough challenge at the plate.

But not for Soto, 26, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The four-time All-Star clocked an opposite field double to drive in Lindor in the bottom frame of the third as Tyrone Taylor added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a single to score Jose Siri.

