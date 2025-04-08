Baseball with Rules Turns 179 Years – Beisbol con Reglas Cumple 179 Años

“The history of baseball was divided into two eras, the dead ball and the live ball. Now there will be three, because we must add the era of the ‘Torpedo Bats’… JV.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

Ennio Minarni, from Montreal, reasons and asks: “You published that Wilson Contreras is one of the best Venezuelan catchers. I agree with you. And the question: Is his move to first base by the Cardinals correct, because his current condition as a catcher is below what is needed in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Ñeño: His three All-Star Games in 10 seasons speak volumes about how good Wilson has been behind the plate. At 32, he should be at the peak of his abilities, but in St. Louis, they hope he’ll improve his bat for as many seasons as possible. And catchers are not only vulnerable to injuries, but also burn out from overwork.

Ricardo Mora R. from Caracas declared: Juan Vené, with 65 years of writing about baseball every day, at such a high quality, you are an icon of sports journalism, an example to follow, deserving of a place in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and of the tributes that the newspapers that publish your column haven’t paid you.

Dear friend Chardo: I simply consider myself a happy reporter for having always lived what I love to do. I don’t deserve Cooperstown, because I’ve been a candidate twice and haven’t received the necessary votes; as for tributes, the newspapers aren’t obligated to pay them to me.

Gerundino Pérez D. from Quito asks: “How is it possible that Major League Baseball doesn’t remember every year that on June 19, 1846, baseball was played for the first time under the rules written by Alexander Cartwright, and that the New York Nine beat the Knickerbockers 23-1?… I consider that to have been very important.”

Dear friend Gero: I also can’t understand why few people care about that, least of all Commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners, ESPN and FOX.

Thanks to life, that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cumplen 179 Años las Reglas del Beisbol

“La historia del beisbol se dividía en dos épocas, la bola muerta y la bola viva. Ahora serán tres, porque debemos agregar la época de los ‘Torpedo Bats”… JV.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Ennio Minarni, de Montreal, razona y pregunta: “Publicaste que Wilson Contreras es uno de los mejores receptores venezolanos. Coincido contigo. Y la pregunta: ¿Su cambio a primera base por los Cardenales es correcto, porque sus condiciones actuales como catcher están por debajo de lo que se necesita en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Ñeño: Sus tres Juegos de Estrellas en 10 temporadas, dicen cuán bueno ha sido Wilson tras el home-plate. A los 32 años, debe estar en plenitud de facultades, pero en San Luis esperan que sea mejor bate por el mayor número de temporadas posibles de las que le faltan. Y los receptores, no solo están expuestos a lesiones, sino que también se agotan por el exceso de trabajo.

Ricardo Mora R. de Caracas, pregunta: Juan Vené, con 65 años escribiendo de beisbol todos los días, a tan alta calidad, eres un ícono del periodismo deportivo, un ejemplo a seguir, merecedor de un nicho en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown y de homenajes que no te han rendido los diarios que publican tu columna.”

Amigo Chardo: Solamente me considero un reportero feliz por haber vivido siempre en lo que me gusta hacer. No merezco Cooperstown, porque dos veces he sido candidato y no he logrado los votos necesarios; en cuanto a los homenajes, los diarios no están obligados a rendírmelos.

Gerundino Pérez D. de Quito, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible que las Grandes Ligas no recuerden cada año, que el 19 de junio de 1846 se jugó beisbol por primera vez bajo las Reglas escritas por Alexander Cartwright, y que los New York Nine les ganaron a los Knickerbocker 23-1?… Considero que eso ha sido muy importante”.

Amigo Gero: Tampoco me explico por qué a pocos les importa eso, y menos que a pocos, al comisionado Rob Manfred y a sus socios, ESPN y FOX.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5