The Perfect Game and the Hall of Fame – El Juego Perfecto Y El Salón De la Fama

“A good manager is the one who manages to convince the team owner to hire the best players”… Sparky Anderson.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – THOSE who make it to the Major Leagues, of course, make it to the top of baseball. And whoever throws a perfect game at that level, savors the glory in the most sublime of its divinity.

Ask the 30-year-old Dominican from San Pedro de Macorís, Domingo Germán (Yankees), who on Wednesday, in his 107th game in the Majors, behaved quite mischievousness with the Athletics, for an 11-0 score.

Now the logical question: Which would major league pitchers prefer, throwing a perfect game or being inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?

I think the answer is Cooperstown, without argument.

But then, how many of the 24 authors of perfection, by now, are also in the Hall of Fame?

Only eight, John Montgomery Ward, Cy Young, Addie Joss, Jim Bunning, Sandy Koufax, Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Randy Johnson and Ray Halladay.

Quite interesting that the feat, just achieved by 24 pitchers in 153 years of Major League history, does not automatically serve as a ticket to Cooperstown.

But it makes sense. It indicates, that most of those gentlemen had a big day in their professional lives, but their careers were not worthy of Cooperstown.

And let’s not count Germán in that group, who is 30 years old and only in his sixth year as a big leaguer, with a 31-26 record, 4.49 ERA.

Fun fact on the go:

Here we go, including Germán, of the 24 perfect game pitchers, six, or a quarter, have names that begin with the letter D. Don Larsen, Denis Martínez, David Wells, David Cone, Dallas Braden and Domingo Germán.

More curiosities:

Don Larsen, is remembered more for his perfect game with the Yankees, over the Dodgers in the 1956 World Series, than most Hall of Fame pitchers.

And Armando Galarraga, is remembered more because the umpire Jim Joyce damaged his perfection in 2010, than most who have achieved perfection.

There is still one more imperfect game, that of 1917, when Babe Ruth was thrown out of the game by the plate umpire. The first batter of the evening had been walked. He was relieved by Ernie Shore, the runner was thrown out on second during a steal attempt, and then he made the 26 outs in a row. Perfect game, but not quite.

The first perfect in the Majors was by Lee Richmond, of the Worcester Red Stockings, against the Cleveland Blues, on Saturday, June 12, 1880.

El juego perfecto y el Hall de la Fama

“Buen mánager es el que logra convencer al dueño del equipo para que contrate a los mejores peloteros”… Sparky Anderson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – QUIENES logran jugar en Grandes Ligas, por supuesto que llegan a lo más alto del beisbol. Y quien tira un juego perfecto por esa alturas, saborea la gloria en lo más sublime de su divinidad.

Pregúntenle al dominicano de San Pedro de Macorís, Domingo Germán (Yankees), de 30 años, quien el miércoles, en su juego 107 de las Mayores le hizo la maldad a los Atléticos, para pizarra de 11-0.

Ahora la pregunta lógica: ¿Qué preferirían los lanzadores de Grandes Ligas, tirar un juego perfecto o ser elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?

Creo que la respuesta es Cooperstown, sin discusión.

Pero entonces, ¿cuántos de los 24 autores de la perfección por estas alturas también están en el Hall del Fama?

Solamente ocho, John Montgomery Ward, Cy Young, Addie Joss, Jim Bunning, Sandy Koufax, Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Randy Johnson y Ray Halladay.

Interesante, que la hazaña, apenas alcanzada por 24 pitchers en los 153 años que van de Grandes Ligas, no sirva de boleto a Cooperstown.

Pero es lógico. Eso indica que la mayoría de esos caballeros tuvieron un día grande en su vida profesional, pero dentro de carreras no merecedoras de Cooperstown.

Y no contemos en el grupo a Germán, quien solo está en su sexto año de big leaguer, con marca de 31-26, 4.49.

Dato curioso al paso:

Aquí sí, incluido Germán, de los 24 pitchers de juegos perfectos, seis, la cuarta parte, tienen nombres que comienzan con la letra D. Don Larsen, Denis Martínez, David Wells, David Cone, Dallas Braden Domingo Germán.

Más curiosidades:

Don Larsen, por su juego perfecto con los Yankees, sobre los Dodgers, en la Serie Mundial de 1956, es más recordado que la mayoría de los lanzadores elevados al Hall de la Fama.

Y Armando Galarraga, porque el umpire Jim Joyce le dañó su perfección en 2010, es más recordado que la mayoría de quienes han logrado la perfección.

Todavía hay un juego imperfecto más, aquel de 1917, cuando Babe Ruth fue expulsado por el umpire de home. Habían concedido la base por bolas al primer bateador de la tarde. Lo relevó Ernie Shore, sacaron en segunda al corredor en intento de robo y después hizo los otros 26 outs en fila. Juego perfecto, pero no tanto.

El primer perfecto fue en las Mayores fue por Lee Richmond, del Worcester Red Stockings, frente a los Cleveland Blues, el sábado 12 de junio de 1880.

