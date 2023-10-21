“Success consists of going from failure to failure, without losing enthusiasm.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The play off games have been spectacular.

I think they have entertained the public, because of the number of home runs, since they have hit them like desperately, and because of the amazing plays in all the games.

That’s what it’s all about, entertaining and exciting.

But, there is no longer any strategy employed. Team owners can now save on managers’ fees, because they don’t need them. Send them home and get tell the players: “Hit the ball out and catch everything the opponents hit.”

On many occasions the hit and run, the stealing of a base and even the bunt are missing.

I don’t have space to point out so many cases.

But one scene that I can’t help but comment on, is that of the Diamondbacks in the game the day before yesterday.

At the bottom of the ninth inning, game tied 1-1, the first batter got on base.

It seemed logical, unavoidable, to bunt the ball, to put the winning run in scoring position at second base with one out, and the chance to walk off leaving the Phillies on the field.

Well, there was no bunt.

Even more; another batter reached, men on first and second, with no outs, and the winning run in second. The bunt becomes even more important to avoid the double play, and move the winning run to third. From third base, even with a sacrifice fly the winning run comes home .

They didn’t bunt either. Maybe drunken, because they had eight hits in the game, the Phillies three. Maybe because of that, and because the bunt is no longer used.

The Diamondbacks won, because the club’s ninth hit came about, and because maybe God helps the innocence.

And no one said or wrote anything about that, about how the Phoenix team played in that final inning. It seemed like a luxury to everyone that they risked losing the chance to leave the Phillies on the field.

Yes, it is true that they achieved it anyway, but not through the orthodox way. Not playing it safe.

Imagine that yesterday I called one of their Diamondbacks coaches, asked him why they had played like that and reminded him that during his time as a player he would have bunted the ball in either case.

I heard him laughing a bit and then he said:

“Juan: ordering one of these players now to bunt is like insulting them.”

“The home run hitters drive Lamborghinis. The rest drive Volkswagens.

It’s more fun to see the ball flying out over the fences than a bunt. But it is also true that the bunt offense is always much safer.

Unfortunately, the designated hitter put an end to that strategy.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by visiting: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Ha Desaparecido El Toque De Bola

“El éxito consiste en ir de fracaso en fracaso, sin perder el entusiasmo”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los juegos de play offs han sido espectaculares.

Creo que han divertido al público, por la cantidad de jonrones, ya que han bateado como desesperados, y por las asombrosas atrapadas en todos los juegos.

De eso se trata, de divertir de emocionar.

Pero, la estrategia ya no existe. Los propietarios de equipos pueden ahora economizarse los honorarios de los mánagers, porque no los necesitan. Mándenlos a sus casas y ordenen a los muchachos: “Saquen la bola y atrapen todo lo que bateen los contrarios”.

En muchas ocasiones falta el hit and run, el robo de base y hasta el toque de bola.

No tengo espacio para señalar tantos casos.

Pero una escena que no puedo dejar de comentar es la de los Diamondbacks en el juego de anteayer.

En el cierre del noveno inning, empatados a una carrera, embasaron al primer bateador .

Parecía lógico, impepinable, tocar la bola, para poner la carrera de dejar en el terreno a los Phillies en segunda, con un out.

Pues, no hubo toque.

Aún más; se embasó otro corredor, hombres en primera y en segunda, sin outs, y el de segunda con la carrera de la victoria. El toque de bola servía para evitar el double play, y llevar la carrera del gane a tercera para anotarla hasta con pisi-corre.

Tampoco tocaron. Quizá embriagados, porque habían conectado ocho incogibles, los Phillies tres. Quizá porque eso, y porque el toque de bola ya no se usa.

Los Diamondbacks ganaron, porque surgió el noveno hit del club, y porque a la inocencia la ayuda Dios.

Y nadie dijo nada de eso, de cómo jugaron los de Phoenix en esa entrada final. A todos les pareció de lujo que se expusieran a perder el chance de dejar en el terreno a los Phillies.

Sí, es cierto que de todas maneras lo consiguieron, pero no por la vía ortodoxa. No jugando por lo más seguro.

Imagínense que ayer llamé a uno de los coaches de ellos, de los Diamondbacks, le pregunté por qué habían jugado así y le recordé que en su época de pelotero se hubiera tocado la bola en cualquiera de los dos casos.

Oí que sonreía y oí que me dijo:

“Juan: ordenarle a uno de estos peloteros de ahora tocar la bola, es insultarlos”.

“Los jonroneros manejan Lamborghinis Los demás Volkswagen.

Es más divertido ver sacar la bola que tocarla. Pero también es cierto que la ofensiva del toque de bola, siempre es mucho más segura.

Desgraciadamente, el designado acabó con eso.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, por “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com