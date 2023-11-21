Why Letters From The Beyond? – ¿Por qué Las Cartas Desde el Más Allá?

“Being a billionaire is very difficult and very expensive”… Donald Trump.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you.

Simeón Félix, from La Vega, Dominican Republic, asks: “You maintain that top quality professional baseball is played in Mexico all year round. So, why does that country have fewer big leaguers than the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Venezuela?”

Friend Meón: For that same reason. Given that Mexicans can play in their country all year round and with good honoraries, they prefer to stay with their family and friends, and their taquitos and chilitos.

Griseldo M. Zamora, from Puerto Peñasco, asks: “How, why and for what purpose, did you come up with that genius of Letters from The Beyond? It is a very original, creative, sensational way of telling things.”

Friend Griso: Thank you very much. Years ago I was in Guadalajara, doing work for the Charros. One Sunday I sat down to write with no idea what to write about. But I found that a certain young big leaguer needed some advice, and I didn’t want to give it to him directly. So it occurred to me to use the figure of one of those from The Beyond.

“Why” occurred to me? Because I always want to do something different than everybody else.

“For what”? To inform, entertain and amuse my reading friends, who are very important in my life.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, comments: “Completely agree with your comment on the 18th. Pete Rose, the best, the most notable in the most difficult sporting subject, such as hitting, continues to be execrated from baseball for betting, since August 1989, 34 years ago. The most loved and admired player in the history of baseball. Injustice.

“But even worse, let’s look at some baseball betting houses: 22bet, MegaPAri, Stake, Betfair, LVBet, RIVALO, BetUs, LuckyBlock, SportBettig, 20Bet, Bet365, BetOline, BOVADA, MYBookie, Xbet, Busr.

“Total hypocrisy! Or is there someone who thinks that no one (players/managers) in MLB bets? “Pete Rose needs to be in the HOF!”

Carlos Muñoz, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “Did baseball players in the past also celebrate their hits by pointing to Heaven, beating their chests and other religious gestures?”

Friend Chalo: No. That is ridiculous of all kinds. They didn’t do it, because, since pitchers also do the same thing, they didn’t want to put Papa Dios in such trouble.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

¿Por qué Las Cartas Desde el Más Allá?

“Ser multimillonario es muy difícil y resulta muy costoso”… Donald Trump.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte.

Simeón Félix, de La Vega, Dominicana, pregunta: “Ud. asegura que en México se juega pelota profesional de máxima calidad todo el año. Entonces, ¿por qué ese país tiene menos bigleaguers que Dominicana, Cuba, Puerto Rico y Venezuela?”

Amigo Meón: Por eso mismo. Como los mexicanos pueden jugar en su país todo el año y con buenos honorarios, prefieren quedarse con sus familiares y amigos, y sus taquitos y sus chilitos.

Griseldo M. Zamora, de Puerto Peñasco, pregunta: “¿Cómo, por qué y para qué, se le ocurrió esa genialidad de Las Cartas desde El Más Allá? Es una manera muy original, creativa, sensacional, de contar las cosas”.

Amigo Griso: Muchas gracias. “Cómo”. Hace años estaba en Guadalajara, realizando un trabajo para los Charros. Un domingo me senté a escribir sin idea alguna qué tratar. Pero encontré que determinado joven bigleaguer necesitaba algunos consejos, y no quería dárselos yo. Por lo que se me ocurrió utilizar la figura de alguno de los del Más Allá.

¿“Por qué” se me ocurrió? Porque siempre quiero hacer algo diferente a los demás.

¿“Para qué”? Para informar, entretener y divertir a mis amigos lectores, quienes son principales en mi vida.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, comenta: “Completamente de acuerdo con su comentario del día 18. Pete Rose, el mejor, el más notable en el más difícil asunto deportivo, como es batear, sigue execrado del beisbol por apostador, desde agosto de 1989, hace 34 años, el pelotero más querido y admirado en la historia del béisbol. Injusticia.

“Pero, peor aún, veamos algunas casas de apuestas en beisbol: 22bet, MegaPAri, Stake, Betfair, LVBet, RIVALO, BetUs, LuckyBlock, SportBettig, 20Bet, Bet365, BetOline, BOVADA, MYBookie, Xbet, Busr.

“¡Total hipocresía! ¿O es que hay quien piense que nadie (jugadores/directivos) en MLB apueste? ¡Pete Rose tiene que estar en el HOF!”

Carlos Muñoz, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Los peloteros de antes también celebraban sus batazos apuntando al Cielo, dándose golpes de pecho y otros gestos religiosos?”

Amigo Chalo: No. Eso es ridículo de toda ridiculez. No lo hacían, porque, como los pitchers también hacen lo mismo, no querían poner en tales apuros a Papa Dios.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando a: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene