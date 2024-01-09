Ohtani-Roberts, Player-Manager Relationship – Ohtani-Roberts, Relación Pelotero-Mánager

“Today is January 9th… But, wouldn’t it be the same December 40th?”… Jhovanoty.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you.

Montreal’s Héctor Aguilar asks: “Is it correct to say that the visiting team scored three runs in the seventh inning?”

Dear friend Jeity: Correct! As if you say “in the seventh inning.” That seventh inning is half an inning, all offensive space for the visitors. Two entries are one inning.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez B. from Culiacán says: “I have been reading you for 60 years and, thanks to your column, I have learned more and more about baseball and life.”

Dear friend Rudy: Thank you for so much loyalty.

José Gómez, of Banning, California, informs: “During Dominican games too many penalties are called against pitchers because of the new clock rule.”

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Who would you give your column to when you retire, if you have Ramón Corro, Beto Villa and Sergio Machado under your command?”

Dear friend Rubo: They have no interest in this work. They are very busy with their own jobs, where they also generate good income.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, asks: “How long have coaches existed? I guess before there was just the manager.

Dear friend Lalo: That’s right! The manager was, at the same time, the third base coach and a player from the bench was the first base. But it was soon realized that the manager had important tasks to perform in the dugout. At the end of the 19th century, the third-base coach was another player. It was after 1901, with the advent of the American League, that the coaches jobs were created, the third base coach, the first base, and other coaches.

Celedonio Rojas T. from Mazatlán, asks: “The Dodgers manager Deve Roberts, earns six million 500 thousand dollars per season and Shohei Ohtani $70 million. Will the Japanese respect the orders of his boss?”

Dear friend Doño: It is the obligation of every player to respect the manager’s orders. Money is a separate matter.

Gustavo Perales, from Los Angeles, asks: “I visited the Guadalajara stadium and the Press Box is called Juan Vené; I visited the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame, in Monterrey, and the library is named after Juan Vené. Why are you loved so much in Mexico, and why you are hated so much in Venezuela?

Dear friend Tavo: I can only tell you that there are four countries for which I would give my old life and something more, if necessary: the United States, Mexico, Cuba and Venezuela. Furthermore, I thank those who love me, just as I ignore those who hate me.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

