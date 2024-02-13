Por Qué Se Ha Retirado el Estelar Corey Kluber

“Sex is part of nature. And I get along wonderfully with nature”… Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Fellow journalist and professor, Levy Benshimol, relates: “What I experienced about the boy Javier (your column last Sunday) was at the University. Imagine that a student, in the middle of the class, asked:

Professor, how much do you earn teaching, and how much did you earn when you were a reporter? I ask you these questions, because today’s young people are very disoriented in what the vocation and economic value of the profession are.

Look, Professor. My dad told me that when he was young, his parents advised him that he had to go to university to be someone. But he tells me now that there is no point in going to university, and that it is more advisable to dedicate yourself to being an outstanding athlete, to earn millions of dollars. That message was received by my little brother, 11 years old, who insists that he only wants to be a soccer player, and that is what he is preparing for, with all the support of his father and family. Therefore, that about Javier’s father is not a fable, it is the existential reality of today’s children, informed up to date, about how much money athletes earn.”

Cirilo Semprún, from Puerto Vallarta, asks: “How is it possible that the great right-handed pitcher, Corey Kluber, has retired at just 37 years old, when many stars like him remain active well into their 40s!?”

Dear friend Chilo: Kluber, who will turn 38 on April 10, is a very honest gentleman. It is true that many pitch in the Majors until they are over 40. But he says that after the injury he suffered in 2019 in his throwing arm, it was becoming increasingly difficult for him to throw to home. And he explains:

“Until I reached a situation where I cannot satisfy my club or the fans. Therefore, the right thing is to retire.”

Kluber pitched for 13 years for the Indians, Yankees, Rangers, Rays and Red Sox. He won two Cy Young Awards and was a three-time All-Star. He left a total record of 116-77, 3.44 and earned 89 million 805 thousand 800 dollars.

Beatriz Espinoza, from Havana, asks: “Why didn’t I see Letters from Beyond on Monday of last week?”

Dear friend Triz: I had to publish other matters. Journalism shenanigans… That’s life!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Por Qué Se Ha Retirado el Estelar Corey Kluber

“El sexo forma parte de la naturaleza. Y yo me llevo de maravilla con la naturaleza”… Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

El compañero periodista y profesor, Levy Benshimol, relata: “Lo del niño Javier (columna tuya del domingo pasado), lo he vivido en la Universidad. Imagínate que un alumno en plena clase, pregunto:

Profe. ¿cuánto cobra Ud. como docente, y cuánto ganaba, cuando era reportero? Le hago estas preguntas, porque nosotros, los jóvenes de hoy, estamos muy desorientados en lo que es la vocación y el valor económico en la profesión.

Mire Profe., mi papá, me dijo, que cuando él era joven, sus padres le aconsejaban que había que ir a la Universidad para ser alguien. Pero él me dice ahora, que de nada vale ir a la Universidad, y que más aconsejable es dedicarse a ser deportista destacado, para ganar millones de dólares. Ese mensaje, lo acogió mi hermanito, de 11 años, quien insiste en que solo quiere ser futbolista, y para eso se está preparando, con todo el respaldo del papá y de la familia. Por lo tanto lo del padre de Javier no es una fábula, es la realidad existencial de los niños de hoy, informados al día, acerca de cuánto reciben los deportistas”.

Cirilo Semprún, de Puerto Vallarta, pregunta: “¿¡Cómo es posible que se haya retirado el gran lanzador derecho, Corey Kluber, apenas de 37 años, cuando muchos estelares como él, permanecen activos hasta más allá de los 40!?” Amigo Chilo: Kluber, quien cumplirá sus 38 el 10 de abril, es un caballero muy honrado. Cierto que muchos lanzan en las Mayores hasta más allá de los 40. Pero él dice que después de la lesión que en 2019 sufrió en el brazo de lanzar, venía siendo para él cada vez más difícil tirar para home. Y explica: “Hasta que llegué a una situación por la cual no puedo satisfacer a mi club ni a los fanáticos. Por eso, lo correcto es retirarme”. Kluber lanzó durante 13 años para Indios, Yankees, Rangers, Rays y Medias Rojas. Ganó dos Cy Young y fue llevado a tres Juegos de Estrellas. Dejó récord total de 116-77, 3.44 y obtuvo honorarios por 89 millones 805 mil 800 dólares. Beatriz Espinoza, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Por qué el lunes de la semana pasada no vi La Carta desde el Más Allá?”. Amiga Triz: Debía publicar otros asuntos. Travesuras del periodismo… ¡Así es la vida!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

