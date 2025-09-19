35th Annual LatinoMVP Awards To Be Presented in Queens to Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Tomorrow at Citi Field on Saturday, September 20th, two of Major League Baseball’s brightest stars will be honored with their prestigious LatinoMVP Awards as New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Juan Soto, previously of New York Yankees, will each receive their 2024 LatinoMVP Award, marking the second time both players have earned this distinguished recognition.

The LatinoMVP Awards, established in 1990, are the oldest and most prestigious honors given to Latino baseball players. Often referred to as the “Latin Grammy of Baseball,” the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of Latino athletes who continue to shape and elevate the game.

Lindor and Soto’s recognition underscores not only their exceptional performance during the 2024 season but also their impact as role models within the Latino community and the sport at large.

Tomorrow’s presentation at Citi Field will mark the final LatinoMVP ceremony of this season, closing another year, the 35th overall of honoring the excellence and contributions of Latino players across Major League Baseball.

