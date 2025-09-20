At Camden Yards The Orioles Are Spoilers

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BALTIMORE, MD — Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore had more pregame festivities Friday evening. The Orioles are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at their ballpark downtown, though there hasn’t been much to celebrate this season. One week remains and the Orioles are headed to another last place finish in the AL East.

Camden Yards is the fourth-oldest ballpark in the Majors and the first of many new retro constructed looks, a beautiful setting though fans are not flocking to support their Orioles who once had the distinction of drawing three million fans per year, 1,683,595 in 2025 with two more to play to close out the home schedule.

Transition time again for the Orioles. Once they were always a contender and just a few years back the rebuilding stage arrived sooner than expected. The Orioles and their enriched minor league development of youngsters, new ownership, and a cluster of hopeful new stars that can bring the franchise back to prominence.

And when the Yankees come to town with much to play for? A different atmosphere at Camden Yards. Yankees fans from New York journey down the Jersey Turnpike, pass through the tiny confines of Delaware, and destination of Maryland.

The Harbor area and Camden Yards have the history of the Baltimore Orioles. A statue of Cal Ripken Jr. and his consecutive game streak that was recently revisited as an alumni of another era. On Friday night, the Baltimore giant “Boog” Powell greeted fans, still a menacing resemblance of the home run hitter who powered a ball almost in the inner harbor at Memorial Stadium.

But the Yankees with much to play for, still within distance of first place Toronto, holding a slim lead as the top AL Wild Card, will know more of their postseason aspirations because the Orioles are in play to be spoilers.

Seven games in nine days between the Yankees and Orioles. Four at Camden and three next weekend in the Bronx to conclude the long marathon of a season. For the Orioles, this is their World Series, while the Yankees are seeking a second consecutive year of returning to the Fall Classic.

“It’s a rough one tonight,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone after his team lost the second game of a four-game series 4-2. “We’re working to shake hands and put ourselves in the best possible position down the stretch.”

Yes, the Orioles this night were the spoilers. The Yankees could not tame right-hander Trevor Rogers who earned his ninth win of the season after tossing 6.0 innings of scoreless ball on one hit. Austin Wells broke up a no-hit bid, opening the sixth inning with a single.

The Yankees needed the Orioles, then again they failed on an opportunity to gain a game on the Blue Jays who lost. The three-game lead for Toronto with nine to play decreases their chances of winning a second consecutive AL East division title. And it was these Orioles who finished second to the Yankees last year.

Not a good look for sure. The Yankees at this juncture still have an outside chance, though a Wild Card best two-out-of-three series is more of the inevitable that awaits after their season finale with the Orioles.

Rookie Will Warren probably won’t notch an opening postseason series start. He had a struggle in the second inning on a Ryan Mountcastle home run. And a pair of Yankees errors in the sixth led to two more Orioles runs.

Pretty much the Yankees season of errors, the home run ball that accounts for most of their runs coming from Jazz Chisholm Jr., a career high 30th on Friday. He became the third Yankee in franchise history to achieve a 30 home run and 30 stolen base season.

“I wish it would have come with a win today,” he said. “But it’s great. It’s kind of upsetting not to get the ‘W’ to come closer to the Blue Jays. That’s all we’re thinking about right now.”

The reality for Chisholm and the Yankees, take this series from the Orioles. The mentality of a spoiler is the equivalent of beating the bully. And around the league, it’s always been the Yankees as the team to beat, a mentality of the bully who always wins.

Not much more for Boone to say. His Yankees and dependency on the home run ball will need more from Giancarlo Stanton and of course Aaron Judge who is never considered the bully. He’s a winner. They need to get quality starts in the next two games from Carlos Rodón and rookie Cam Schlittler. And they need to play careless baseball.

But if the Yankees can’t finish off the Orioles at Camden Yards, that division goes to the Blue Jays. And a Wild Card standing could be up for grabs with the Red Sox continuing to be on their trail.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports