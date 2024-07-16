Martin vs. Jackson Fight That Didn’t Happen – Martin vs. Jackson Pelea que No Sucedió

“It is better to go against the world to comply with one’s conscience, than to go against one’s conscience to please the world”… Humberto de Campos.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me from. Very thankful.

Grotesque surname of a footballer. This is how Germán Carías Jr. titled his collaboration for the column, and refers to the Charlie Condon case. I thank you on behalf of the 90 thousand readers. He says:

“England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had to change his surname due to intense bullying at his school. The great goalkeeper guided those led by Southgate to the grand final of the Euro Cup, and they faced the revelation of the tournament, the Spanish team.

His paternal surname was Pigford, but he changed the “g” to “ck” to avoid being mocked in his youth.

Pigford means pig ford, the shallow part where pigs cross the river. That’s why the ‘pig’ in his last name cost him a lot of trouble.”

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “What penalty is imposed on pitchers and hitters if they violate the new Clock Rule?”

Dear friend Beto: Every time, a ball against the pitchers and a strike against the batters.

Luis Alvarado, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why did Billy Martin and Reggie Jackson fight in 1977?”

Dear friend Lucho: On June 18, 1977, at Fenway Park, the Yankees were playing and the atmosphere was quick quite hot, as always when these teams face each other.

At the end of the fourth inning, the Red Sox led 7-4, with Fred Lynn on first. Jim Rice lined a hit to right field, apparently a single, but Jackson did not hustle during the play, and Rice reached second, making it a double, and Lynn scored.

Billy Martin immediately sent Paul Blair to replace Jackson in right-field. When Jackson returned to the dugout, he was close to having a fist-fight with Martin, but the coaches and players avoided it.

Jonathan Murphy, from Panama, asks: “What do you think of the large number of parents who do not encourage their children to study, but rather to become baseball players?”

Dear friend Jon: We must emphasize the old and famous Greek say: “a well-educated poor being, is better than a rich illiterate person.”

But people today are harming the world. We are going downhill, and no one knows how far we will go. There are already many illiterate millionaires.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Martin vs. Jackson Pelea que No se Dio

“Es mejor ir contra el mundo por cumplir con la conciencia, que ir contra la conciencia por complacer al mundo”… Humberto de Campos.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde dónde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Apellido grotesco de futbolista. Así titula Germán Carías hijo, su colaboración para la columna, y se refiere al caso Charlie Condon. Se la agradezco en nombre de los 90 mil lectores. Dice:

“El portero de la selección de Inglaterra, Jordan Pickford, tuvo que cambiar su apellido debido al intenso bullying en su escuela. El gran guardameta guió a los dirigidos por Southgate, a la gran final de Eurocopa, y se enfrentaron a la revelación del torneo, la selección de España.

Su apellido paterno era Pigford, pero, cambió la “g” por “ck”, para evitar en su juventud, sufrir las burlas.

Pigford significa vado para cerdos, la parte llana por donde los cochinos cruzan el río. Por eso, lo de ‘pig’ en el apellido, le costó muchas molestias”.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Qué pena le imponen a los pitchers y a los bateadores si violan la nueva Regla del relojito?”

Amigo Beto: Cada vez, una bola mala contra los pitchers y un strike contra los bateadores.

Luis Alvarado, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué pelearon Billy Martin y Reggie Jackson en 1977?”

Amigo Lucho: El 18 de junio de 1977, en Fenway Park, jugaban los Yankees y el ambiente era muy cálido, como siempre cuando se enfrentan estos equipos.

En el cierre del cuarto inning, ganaban los Medias Rojas 7-4, con Fred Lynn en primera. Jim Rice conectó línea de hit al right field, aparentemente un sencillo, pero Jackson no le puso interés a la jugada, por lo que Rice llegó a segunda, se anotó doble, y Lynn anotó.

Por eso Martin envió inmediatamente a Paul Blair a sustituir a Jackson. Cuando Jackson regresó al dugout, estuvo cerca de protagonizar tremenda pelea con Martin, pero los coaches y los peloteros la evitaron.

Jonathan Murphy, de Panamá, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de la gran cantidad de padres que no animan a sus hijos a estudiar, sino a hacerse peloteros?”

Amigo Jon: Hay que recalcar el viejo y famoso pensamiento griego: “Es mejor un ser bien estudiado y pobre que un rico analfabeta”.

Pero la gente de ahora está perjudicando al mundo. Vamos en picada, y nadie sabe hasta dónde descenderemos. Ya hay muchos multimillonarios iletrados.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5