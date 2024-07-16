Teoscar Hernández comes out on top in 2024 Home Run Derby

Teoscar Hernández wins 2024 Home Run Derby, and poses with HRD trophy and chain - Image Credit: MLB

ARLINGTON, TX — In the most entertaining All-Star events of the year out of the four major North American professional sports, Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby, a Dominican was once again the last man standing.

For three consecutive years, a Dominican-born MLB athlete has gone on to win Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby — Juan Soto in 2022, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2023, and Teoscar Hernández, who took home the 2024 Home Run Derby trophy, a one-of-a-kind chain, and $1,000,000, Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In front of a crowd of 38,578, the 31-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers’ All-Star left fielder Hernández, a native of Cotui, Dominican Republic, defeated Kansas City Royals’ superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., in the Championship Round, 14-13.

“This is amazing,” Hernández said moments after winning the 2024 Home Run Derby. “Everything that I’m feeling right now, there’s no words to describe it, especially in front of my family and friends.”

It came down to the last swing!!! 😱 What a thrilling ending to the #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/pvlS2MAekz — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2024

Hernandez is the first-ever Dodger in the franchise’s illustrious history to win a Home Run Derby, and eighth-ever MLB athlete from the Dominican Republic to come out of a Home Run Derby victorious — full list provided below, courtesy of Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital.

Sammy Sosa (CHC), 2000, at Turner Field (Atlanta). Miguel Tejada (BAL), 2004, at Minute Maid Park (Houston). Vladimir Guerrero (LAA), 2007, at AT&T Park (San Francisco). David Ortiz (BOS), 2010, at Angel Stadium (Los Angeles). Robinson Canó (NYY), 2011, at Chase Field (Arizona). Juan Soto (WSH), 2022, at Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), 2023, at T-Mobile Park (Seattle). Teoscar Hernández (LAD), 2024, at Globe Life Field (Texas).

“It means a lot, I’m so grateful for every opportunity God has for me in this sport,” he added after his monumental win, as his family and friends watched and celebrated from the third-base line, along with all of the D.R. tuned in to cheer him on from home.

Altogether, Hernández clobbered 49 home runs on the night, with his longest ranging out to 466 feet.

