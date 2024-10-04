Congratulations, Sixto! Who Is 100 Today – ¡Felicitaciones, Sixto! Quien Hoy Llega a 100

I had received many letters without signatures. And now I just received a signature without a letter. It only says: Imbecile… George Bernard Shaw.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Email from Sixto Ramón Brito:

My dear Juan Vené. I am a regular reader of your columns, since long before, when you used to ask, “What did the letter M say to the N? What did the letter H say to the letter I?”

On Friday, October 4th, I will be 100 years old, and I believe I am the first to reach that age to ask you a question. A comment and a question: The ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte seemed like he would be successful and failed. Will we have a successful ambidextrous pitcher in baseball? I understand that it is very difficult to pitch left-handed and right-handed.

But my wish is to be able to see, during the little time I have left to live, a successful pitcher who does so. I ask that your gift for my birthday, on the occasion of the century, be that you answer me on Friday, even if it is not Mail Day. And add that I am writing to you from Caripito, Monagas, Venezuela.”

Dear friend Six: I love Caripito intensely, I am married to a Caripito native, daughter of Cruz Hernández, whom we call Barbarita. In addition, we went to play there, with Guaicaipuro and Farándula. They attended to us in a friendly manner and wonderfully.

I don’t consider left-handed and right-handed pitchers to be very important. They are a curious spectacle, but they bring nothing of value to the game.

Six have pitched with both hands in the Major Leagues:

The first, Larry Corcoran, 1880-1887; Tony Mullane, 1881 to 1894; then, Elton Chamberlain, 1886-1996; George Wheeler, 1896-1899; Greg Harris, in 1995; and Pat Venditte 2015-2019.

In an interview, during his days with the Washington Senators, Pompeyo Davalillo answered me this way to a question:

“No. I have never thought about learning to bat left-handed. Just trying to do it right-handed is enough work for me.”

Imagine, Six, pitching with both hands is much more difficult, anyway. Also, you can see today’s tremendous pitchers, some right-handed, others left-handed.

Live happily live content, smile at baseball without ambidextrous pitchers. And thank you for reading me and for writing me such an eloquent message.

I hope that in January 2029, when I turn 100, you’ll still be reading me.

-o-o-o-

Many hate solitude because they can’t stand themselves… Goethe.

Democracy is the worst system of government, with the exception of all the others… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

¡Felicitaciones, Sixto! Quien Hoy Llega a 100

Había recibido muchas cartas sin firmas. Y ahora acabo de recibir una firma sin carta. Solo dice: Imbécil… George Bernard Shaw.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Email de Sixto Ramón Brito:

Mi querido Juan Vené. Soy asiduo lector de tus columnas, desde mucho antes, cuando te preguntabas aquello de, “¿ qué le dijo la letra M a la N? ¿ Qué le dijo la letra H a la I?”

El viernes 4 de octubre cumplo 100 años de vida, y creo que soy el primero en alcanzar dicha edad que te hace una consulta. Un comentario y la pregunta: El Pitcher ambidiestro Pat Venditte parecía que sería exitoso y fracasó. ¿Tendremos en el beisbol, un lanzador ambidiestro exitoso? Comprendo que, es muy difícil lanzar a lo zurdo y a la derecho.

Pero mi gran deseo es poder ver, durante lo poco que me falta por vivir, un pitcher triunfador, que así lo haga. Te solicito que tu regalo de mi cumpleaños, con motivo del siglo, sea me respondas el viernes, aún, cuando no sea Día del Correo. Y agregues que te escribo desde Caripito, Monagas, Venezuela”.

Amigo Six: Quiero intensamente a Caripito, estoy casado con una caripiteña, hija de Cruz Hernández, a quien llamamos Barbarita. Además, íbamos a jugar allá, con Guaicaipuro y Farándula. Nos atendían de maravillas.

A los lanzadores zurdos y derechos, no los considero nada importantes. Resultan un espectáculo curioso, pero nada de valor aportan al juego.

Seis han lanzado con las dos manos en Grandes Ligas:

El primero, Larry Corcoran, 1880-1887; Tony Mullane, 1881 a 1894; después, Elton Chamberlain, 1886-1996; George Wheeler, 1896-1899; Greg Harris, en 1995; y Pat Venditte 2015-2019.

En una entrevista, durante sus días con los Senadores de Washington, Pompeyo Davalillo me respondió así a una pregunta:

“No. Nunca he pensado en aprender a batear a lo zurdo. Ya con tratar de hacerlo a lo derecho, tengo bastante trabajo”.

Imagínate, Six, lanzar con las dos manos es mucho más difícil, de todas-todas. Además, puedes ver tremendos lanzadores de hoy en día, unos derechos, otros zurdos.

Vive feliz, vive contento, sonríele al beisbol sin pitchers ambidiestros. Y gracias por leerme y por escribirme tan elocuente mensaje.

Espero que enero de 2029, cuando yo cumpla mis 100, sigas leyéndome.

-o-o-o-

Muchos odian la soledad porque no se soportan a sí mismos”… Goethe.

La democracia es el peor sistema de Gobierno, con excepción de todos los demás … Wiston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

