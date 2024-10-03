The Jackson Chourio Show In Brewers’ Game 2 NL Wild Card Victory

When the Brewers needed it most, their 20-year-old rookie Venezuelan star, Jackson Chourio, came up clutch - Image Credit: MLB

Welcome to the Jackson Chourio Show.

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s rookie sensation, signed an industry-shifting contract extension with the Brewers this past offseason, totaling $82 million for over eight years despite the Venezuela native having yet to make his MLB debut.

Ever since, the 20-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder proved Milwaukee’s front office correct on their questionable move, and more so, made the franchise look like geniuses.

How come? Chourio recorded 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases in his rookie campaign across 148 games with a .275/.327/.464 slash line — showing the everyday viewer just how much potential he has at the age of 20 of being a five-tool superstar, instilling all the attributes. Hitting for power/average, while holding one’s own on defense with strong throwing skills, as well as containing flashy speed on the bases. Chourio has simply shown to do it all.

With that said, Wednesday night in the Brewers’ 5-3 NL Wild Card Game 2 comeback win over the New York Mets at American Family Field, tying the best of three series, 1-1, stood out as Chourio’s coming out party for the audience watching from around the globe.

JACKSON CHOURIO GOES YARD AND TIES THE GAME! #POSTSEASON pic.twitter.com/wRKceoJBH4 — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2024

Not just one solo-blast, but two solo-home runs — one to tie the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the first inning, and his second to also even the contest at 3-3 during the home half of the eighth. A pair of major lead-off sparks from the youngster just when Milwaukee needed them, being that they were fighting for their season to stay alive.

“I think the adrenaline is still getting to me,” said Chourio moments after his memorable NL Wild Card Game 2. “I think I still feel the adrenaline there. It was a very special moment for me, and it’s one I’m going to look back on and remember for the rest of my life.”

JACKSON CHOURIO AGAIN 💪 TIE GAME IN THE 8TH! pic.twitter.com/nl1u2ARPNn — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2024

Throughout the process of Chourio’s clutch night, he became the youngest MLB player to hit two game-tying home runs in the same postseason game and joined Babe Ruth, as the only other player ever to do so (Game 4 of the 1928 World Series).

Nearly 100 years later, Chourio joins Ruth as the only two players to go yard twice to tie a playoff game. Poetic, or perhaps, predictable, especially from those who have played with the rookie phenom all season long…

“There’s a reason why they (Brewers) gave him the big bucks,” stated Milwaukee’s NL Wild Card Game 2 starter Frankie Montas, who allowed three runs, one of which came as earned, over 3.1 innings pitched. “The dude has just been unbelievable.”

“That kid is incredible, there’s really not too much to say about it,” said Milwaukee’s closer Devin Williams regarding Chourio. “It’s must-see TV every time he comes up to bat. He’s capable of doing that every time.”

One of the coldest in the game and he's only 20 years old 🥶 pic.twitter.com/GVphgm94R3 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 3, 2024

“Chourio was unbelievable,” added Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames, who finished 1-4 in Milwaukee’s NL Wild Card Game 2 victory. “First inning, we were down 1-0. First at-bat — boom — homer. It changed the momentum right away. He’s unbelievable, man. That guy is crazy.”

Adames later stated on Chourio’s heroics as a rookie: “I just told him, ‘man I’m proud of you. The way that you’re showing up this postseason, I mean — you’re 20 years old — you’re a kid. And you’re just going out there and performing when we need you the most.’ That’s something that I think he was just born with.”

Win Or Go Home – NL Wild Card Game 3

On Thursday night with first pitch set for 7:08 PM ET (ESPN), the Mets and Brewers will go head-to-head at American Family Field with a trip to the National League Division Series on the line. On the mound, New York is slated to send out Colombian southpaw José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) while Milwaukee starts right-hander Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA).

Looking Ahead: The winner of Mets-Brewers on Thursday evening in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series will advance to the NLDS and face the NL No. 2 seeded Philadelphia Phillies.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports