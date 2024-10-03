Jackson Holiday Changes Himself – Jackson Holiday se Cambia a Sí Mismo

There are no canaries in the Canary Islands; and the same thing happens in the Virgin Islands… In other words, there are no canaries there either… Don Hediondo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: We are in the month of the World Series. And at least seven baseball stars were not able to win a winner’s ring in that Classic. Do you remember who they are?

The Answer: Ted Williams, Ken Griffey Jr., Ty Cobb, Tony Gwynn, Barry Bonds, Harmon Killebrew and Ernie Banks.

-o-o-o-

Pour me another one!

It is in the public domain, because I see no reason to hide it. I have two drinks of Johnnie Walker Black on the rocks every night. Well, tomorrow, Friday, October 4, I will have four drinks, because there are more than four thousand reasons.

Our weekly sports publication Líder, in Caracas, will celebrate its 20th anniversary tomorrow, Friday. It was born from the hand of the magnates of journalism, Eleazar Díaz Rangel and Hugo Chávez González. Hugo, my great friend, is still the director, and I’m still writing in those vigorous pages.

Congratulations to all the people of Líder, including our readers, and a hug to my dear colleagues from those super sporting pages. Cheers four times!

-o-o-o-

Good coffee should be black as the devil, hot as hell and sweet as love… Hungarian proverb.

-o-o-o-

The adventures of a rookie in MLB

He was the ultimate hope, among the young Orioles. But Jackson Holiday could not decipher the Major League pitching.

He arrived at the last week of the season observing himself, studying himself at each turn. He even watched many of his swings on video and made changes to his moves until he achieved a spectacular finish.

He had games of up to three hits in four at-bats, with a double and two walks. His swing is very different from the one he exhibited the rest of the season.

Holiday, 20, bats left-handed, and proved to be very safe as a second baseman.

His batting average was .189 in 190 at-bats, five home runs, 23 RBIs and four steals in four attempts.

He received the rookie salary of $740,000, surely the same as he will be paid in 2025.

He was the first pick of the Orioles, in the 2022 draft and they gave him a bonus of $8 million 190 thousand, the most in history for a high school student.

Whoever lives in God, never dies… Levy Benshimol.

True true love is the love of food… Tony Peña.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Jackson Holiday se Cambió a Sí Mismo

En la Islas Canarias no hay canarios; y ocurre lo mismo en las Islas Vírgenes… O sea, tampoco allá hay canarios… Don Hediondo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Estamos en el mes de la Serie Mundial. Y por lo menos, siete estelares del beisbol, nunca pudieron alcanzar una sortija de ganadores en ese Clásico. ¿Recuerdas quiénes son?

La Respuesta: Ted Williams, Ken Griffey hijo, Ty Cobb, Tony Gwynn, Barry Bonds, Harmon Killebrew y Ernie Banks.

-o-o-o-

¡Sírveme el otro

Como es del conocimiento público, porque no veo el motivo para ocultarlo, me tomo cada noche dos Johnnie Walker Black en las rocas. Pues, mañana viernes, cuatro de octubre, me tomaré cuatro, porque hay más de cuatro mil motivos.

Nuestro semanario deportivo Líder, de Caracas, cumplirá mañana viernes 20 años. Nació de la mano de los magnates del periodismo, Eleazar Díaz Rangel y Hugo Chávez González. Hugo, mi gran amigo, sigue siendo el director, y yo sigo escribiendo en esas vigorosas páginas.

Felicidades a toda la gente de Líder, incluso para nuestros lectores, y un abrazo a mis queridos compañeros de esas super deportivas páginas. ¡Salud cuatro veces!

-o-o-o-

El buen café debe ser negro como el demonio, caliente como el infierno y dulce como el amor… Proverbio húngaro.

-o-o-o-

Las aventuras de un novato en MLB

Era lo máximo como esperanza, entre los jóvenes de los Orioles. Pero Jackson Holiday no podía descifrar el pitcheo de Grandes Ligas.

Llegó a la última semana de la temporada observándose, estudiándose a sí mismo en cada turno. Incluso, vio muchos de sus swings a través de videos y fue haciendo cambios en sus movimientos, hasta lograr espectacular final.

Tuvo juegos hasta de tres incogibles en cuatro turnos, con doble y dos bases por bolas. Su swing es muy diferente al que exhibió en el resto de la campaña.

Holiday, de 20 años, batea a lo zurdo, y demostró, de paso, ser muy seguro como segunda base.

Su promedio al bate fue de .189 en 190 turnos, cinco jonrones, 23 impulsadas y cuatro robos en cuatro intentos.

Cobró el sueldo de novatos, de 740 mil dólares, seguramente, lo mismo que le pagarán en 2025.

Fue la primera selección de los Orioles, en el draft de 2022 y le dieron como bono, ocho millones 190 mil dólares, lo máximo en la historia para un estudiante de high school.

Quien en Dios vive, nunca muere… Levy Benshimol.

El amor realmente verdadero es el amor a la comida… Tony Peña.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com