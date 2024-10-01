On A Roll: Mets Take Game 1 of NL Wild Card in Milwaukee

Jose Iglesias, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and the Mets took Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series on Tuesday in Milwaukee - Image Credit: MLB

The New York Mets are rolling.

Twenty-four hours removed from clinching a postseason spot on Monday afternoon, the Mets were able to keep their foot on the gas Tuesday, beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-4, in Game 1 of the 2024 National League Wild Card best of three series.

“We just gotta keep climbing and stay the course,” Francisco Lindor said after the NL Wild Card Game 1 win. “Just take one day at a time. Enjoy tonight and then go back tomorrow, and try to do it again.”

Through timely hitting by Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, José Iglesias, Mark Vientos and J.D. Martinez, paired with efficient pitching from Luis Severino, José Butto, and Ryne Stanek — New York was able to capture their first postseason victory since 2022 (Game 2 of the NL Wild Card vs. San Diego Padres).

It also marked the first playoff road win for the Mets since 2015 (Game 4 of the NLCS vs. Chicago Cubs).

Timely Hitting

Despite New York getting out-hit, 8-7, against Milwaukee in Game 1, the Mets capitalized and executed in the clutch much more than the Brewers — driving in five of their eight runs with two outs, compared to the NL Central division champs, who recorded just one two-out RBI from Rhys Hoskins.

The 34-year-old Cuban, Iglesias, made sure to play part in the win, sprinting down the first-base line during a fifth inning rally with two down — beating out a hard hit ground ball to Hoskins, which tied the game at four a piece.

“We put the ball in play when we needed to. We ran the bases well, we put pressure on them,” stated Mets manager Carlos Mendoza referring to the hustle from Iglesias.

A routine play for several first basemen, and pitchers, but not when hustle and grit — the little things in winning a game — appears from the gecko out of the batter’s box. And it should come to no surprise as Iglesias knows just how important every run means in October, being a 12-year MLB veteran, and one who has been through the postseason battles before.

“I feel like I had a shot to beat the pitcher there and that was huge for us,” Iglesias said on his infield-RBI single in the Mets’ five-run fifth inning.

Pitching Wins In October

Severino: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, and 3 K

Butto: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, and 3 K

Stanek: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, and 1 K

“We know the potential that we have in that clubhouse,” stated the D.R. native Severino following his 11th postseason career start, and first since the 2022 American League Championship Series while pitching for the Yankees.

“We want to go out there, and we’re gonna fight — fight until the end. And hopefully that end is going to be hopefully in the World Series.”

Game 2 of NL Wild Card – Mets vs. Brewers (NYM leads 1-0)

New York will look to eliminate Milwaukee in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series on Wednesday night, October 2nd, at American Family Field. On the mound with first pitch scheduled for 7:38 PM ET and television coverage available on ESPN, the Mets plan to send out left-handed starter Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) while the Brewers plan to go with Dominican right-hander Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.84 ERA).

With a win, the Mets will advance to their first National League Division Series since 2015, and go up against the NL No. 2 seeded Philadelphia Phillies.

