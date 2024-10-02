Baseball Moved by Deaths of Rose and Virgil – Conmueven el Beisbol las Muertes de Rose y Virgil

Laughter and sex are the greatest happiness. But avoid causing laughter during sex… La Pimpi.

If you write to me, don't forget to send your full name and the town or city where you write from.

We are all dying.

Sad Mail Day, as sad as these last few days have been. Oswaldo Virgil first and then Pete Rose, left this world to fly to the Beyond that, in those parts, they call More Here.

As of yesterday, I had received 103 emails from my afflicted reader friends, in mourning, immersed in tremendous sadness, because both Oswaldo and Pete were two imposing figures of baseball, and admirable as citizens. Bart Giamati’s sentence was an abuse against Rose and maintained by the following unscrupulous commissioners.

Among the hundred or so messages I have received are those from David Baralt V. from Bakersfield, California; Jesus Salcido from Nogales, Sonora; Oswaldo Di Giorgi from Buenos Aires; Hector Marcano from Adelaide, Australia; and Bacilio Piñeiro from Caracas.

They all agree in admiring and highlighting this remarkable combination of excellent gentlemen and friends with admirable figures from the entertainment and sports world. They all agree in protesting that Pete Rose has spent 35 years of his life execrated from baseball, because he bet on his team to win, while now they are trying to bring a Major League club to have as its home the Betting Paradise Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marcano describes the present days as “the saddest in baseball.” Baralt highlights “the passion with which Pete always played.” Salcido asks to publish “anecdotes about Rose and Virgil,” but there is not enough space today, it will be later; Di Giorgi asks “if Pete will now be elevated to the Hall of Fame.” Well, it must be so, because they always said that his sentence was for life. Piñeiro remembers that Virgil was not only the first Dominican to play in the Major Leagues, with the Giants, in 1956, but two years later he was the first black on the roster of the Detroit Tigers. And of course, he comments on how remarkable he was as manager of the Aragua Tigers.

The death of loved ones always produces sadness, because we do not get used to the reality that the only way not to die is not to be born. Of course, that is not the best option.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter through: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.





(En Español)

Conmovido el Beisbol por Muertes de Rose y Virgil

“La risa y el sexo son la mayor felicidad. Pero evita causar risa durante el sexo”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo.

Nos estamos muriendo todos.

Día del Correo Triste, como tristes han sido estos últimos días. Oswaldo Virgil primero y enseguida Pete Rose, dejaron este mundo para volar hasta el Más Allá que, por aquellos lares llaman Más Acá.

Hasta ayer me habían llegado 103 email de mis amigos lectores aquejados, de luto, sumidos en tremenda tristeza, porque tanto Oswaldo como Pete, fueron dos imponentes figuras del beisbol, y admirables como ciudadanos. La sentencia de Bart Giamati fue un abuso contra Rose y mantenida por los siguientes inescrupulosos, comisionados.

Entre ese centenar y algo de mensajes que he recibido, figuran los de David Baralt V. de Bakersfield, California; Jesús Salcido, de Nogales, Sonora; Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia y Bacilio Piñeiro, de Caracas.

Todos coinciden en admirar y destacar esa notable combinación de excelentes caballeros y amigos con la de admirables figuras del espectáculo y del deporte. Todos coinciden en protestar que Pete Rose haya permanecido 35 años de su vida execrado del beisbol, porque apostaba a que su equipo ganaba, mientras ahora tratan de llevar un club de Grandes Ligas a tener como casa al Palacio de las Apuestas, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marcano califica los presentes días como “los más tristes en el beisbol”. Baralt destaca “la pasión con que siempre jugó Pete”. Salcido pide publicar “anécdotas de Rose y de Virgil”, pero no alcanza hoy el espacio, será más adelante; Di Giorgi pregunta “si ahora elevarán a Pete al Hall de la Fama”. Bueno, debe ser así, porque dijeron siempre que su pena era “de por vida”. Piñeiro recuerda que Virgil, no solo fue el primero de Dominicana en jugar en Grandes Ligas, con los Gigantes, en 1956, sino que dos años después fue el primer negro en el roster de loa Tigres de Detroit. Y por supuesto, comenta lo notable que resultó como mánager de los Tigres de Aragua.

La muerte de los seres queridos siempre produce tristeza, porque no nos acostumbramos a la realidad de que la única manera de no morir es no nacer. Desde luego, esa no es la mejor opción.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.



