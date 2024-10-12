Milton Blew the Roof Off the Tampa Rays – Milton Voló el Techo de los Rays de Tampa

When we are born, we only bring love… When we die, we only take love… The rest are just things in this life, nothing important… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In baseball, the Rays have been the biggest victims of the aggressive hurricane Milton. The stadium, which is in St. Petersburg, not Tampa, known as Tropicana Field, has been left without a roof. The entire roof, was taken away by the wind and the rain

When I wanted to know the cost of the repairs yesterday, they answered me:

“We don’t know yet, but it will be many millions of dollars.”

-o-o-o-

El Imparcial doesn’t like me, but the people of Hermosillo do

By the way, I have received dozens of messages from readers, not only worried about my family and me, because of Milton, but offering help, solutions.

Like this one from my great friend, Daniel Wong Mendoza, full of friendship, love and solidarity, which shows that in Hermosillo they don’t want me in El Imparcial, but the readers do:

To JUAN VENE and BARBARA N.H.E. MACHADO, Vené’s wife:

Tue, Oct 8 at 12:49 AM

Dear and very good friend Juan Vené and his family:

I have been following the route of today’s cyclone and they are in great danger. Take a flight and get to Hermosillo, here the sky doesn’t even thunder, and we can have you with us while these cyclones pass, when your lives are no longer at risk.

So I invite you from the heart to my land where there are no such strong natural phenomena.

A fraternal hug and I await your response

Daniel Wong Mendoza, Hermosillo Sonora.

Of course, very excited and grateful, I responded immediately.

-o-o-o-

The biggest free agent is Scott Boras

The most valuable free agent this fall is the Dominican from the capital, Juan Soto, of course, who the Yankees are paying this year, $30 million in his seventh season in the Major Leagues.

Now, if Shohei Ohtani, at 30 years of age, earns $700 million for 10 seasons, how much does Soto, who will only turn 26 on October 25, deserve?

His agent, Scott Boras, has not answered that question publicly. But it is evident that he hopes to provoke a push-and-pull between the Yankees and the Mets, to see if the young man stays in the Bronx or goes to Flushing.

My impression is that one of those two teams, surely the Yankees, will sign him for 10 seasons for no less than $500 million.

In his career, Soto is batting .285, with 201 homers, 592 RBIs, and 57 steals in 80 attempts.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Milton Voló el Techo de los Rays de Tampa

Al nacer, solo traemos amor… Al morir, solo nos llevamos amor… Lo demás son solo cosas de esta vida, nada importantes”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En el beisbol, los Rays han sido las víctimas mayores del agresivo huracán Milton. El estadio, que está en St. Petersburg, no en Tampa, conocido como Tropicana Field, ha quedado sin techo. Toda la cubierta, íntegra, se la llevaron el viento y la lluvia

Cuando ayer quise saber el costo de las reparaciones, me respondieron:

“Aún no lo sabemos, pero serán muchos millones de dólares”.

-o-o-o-

No me quiere El Imparcial, pero sí la gente de Hermosillo

Por cierto, he recibido docenas de mensajes de lectores, no solamente preocupados por mi familia y por mí, debido a Milton, sino ofreciendo ayuda, soluciones.

Como este de mi gran amigo, Daniel Wong Mendoza, cargado de amistad, amor y solidaridad, lo que demuestra que en Hermosillo no me quieren en El Imparcial, pero sí me quieren los lectores:

Para JUAN VENE y BARBARA N.H.E. MACHADO, esposa de Vené:

Tue, Oct 8 at 12:49 AM

Estimado y muy amigo Juan Vené y su familia:

He estado siguiendo la ruta del ciclón de hoy y están en mucho peligro. Tome un vuelo y llegue a Hermosillo, aquí ni truena el cielo, y podemos tenerlo con nosotros mientras pasen estos ciclones, cuando ya no estén en riesgo sus vidas.

Así que les hago la invitación de corazón a mi tierra donde no hay esos fenómenos naturales tan fuertes.

Un abrazo fraternal y espero su respuesta

Daniel Wong Mendoza, Hermosillo Sonora.

Por supuesto, que muy emocionado y agradecido, le respondí en seguida.

-o-o-o-

El mayor agente libre lo maneja Scott Boras

El agente libre más valioso en este otoño, es desde luego, el dominicano capitalino, Juan Soto, a quien pagan los Yankees este año, 30 millones de dólares en su séptima temporada de Grandes Ligas.

Ahora, si Shohei Ohtani, a los 30 años de edad, cobra $700 millones por 10 temporadas, ¿cuánto merece Soto, quien apenas cumplirá sus 26 el 25 de este octubre?

Su agente, Scott Boras, no ha respondido a esa pregunta públicamente. Pero es evidente que espera provocar un estira-y-encoje entre Yankees y Mets, a ver si el joven se queda en El Bronx o se va a Flushing.

Mi impresión es que uno de esos dos equipos, seguramente los Yankees, lo firmará para 10 campañas por no menos, de 500 millones.

En su carrera, Soto batea para .285, 201 jonrones, 592 impulsadas, 57 robos en 80 intentos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5