New York, New York: Yankees Clinch ALDS One Day After Mets Celebrate NLDS Clincher

The magic continues to soar through the New York air as the Yankees clinch the ALDS one day after the Mets celebrated their NLDS clincher - Image Credit: MLB

NEW YORK, NY — “I want to be a part of it. New York, New York.”

On Thursday night, one day removed from the New York Mets celebrating a NLDS clincher in Queens, the New York Yankees punched their ticket to the ALCS — clinching the ALDS with a Game 4, 3-1 victory over the Royals in Kansas City.

The Mets and Yankees, both advancing to the National and American League Championship Series, respectively. What a time across the Tri-state area — making for the first October where the crosstown rivals have both appeared in their respective league’s Championship Series since 2000.

A year in which the Mets and Yankees ultimately faced-off in the Fall Classic, resulting in a Subway World Series, a historic matchup still talked about to this day from borough to borough.

Now, 24 years later, New York, buzzing with excitement soaring through the air, is a total of eight wins away from the mayhem of what went down in October of 2000 occurring all over again.

Four wins from each gets the Big Apple to that point as the Mets await the winner of SD Padres/LA Dodgers and the Yankees see who comes out of DET Tigers/CLE Guardians — two series that have reached a win or go home pivotal Game 5.

Though, in spite of all the momentum riding high across New York, there is a long way to go from then to now due to the fact that whichever team in each respective league advances, will be no easy task.

But, just as Wednesday was a night for the Mets to pop champagne, Thursday evening marked the Yankees’ time to celebrate.

Yankees React To Clinching ALDS + Advancing To ALCS

“You get into Spring Training and you want to put yourself in position to be a playoff team, win the division. Check, check. Now it’s on to the ALCS.” -manager Aaron Boone

“What makes this team special is they live in the present. They live in the present moment. They go out there and try to do what they can on any given day. We go out there and do that for the next I don’t know how many games, I think we’re going to be in a good spot.” -captain and center fielder Aaron Judge

“We did a really good job. They (Kansas City) have a really good team and coming through in these games, as tight as it was, it’s a good feeling.” -right fielder Juan Soto

“There’s so much baseball left. I mean, we’re obviously confident, right. We’re focused. We’re trying to improve the brand of baseball that we’re playing as we continue to get deeper into October. Even when you’re banged up you feel the same way. That’s your job. You’ve got to just get after the ball regardless of what you have.” -right-handed ace Gerrit Cole

“It’s huge for us, and now we’re waiting for our next step, and the goal is to continue.” -second baseman Gleyber Torres

“It’s amazing to celebrate, and they are obviously a good team. They (Kansas City) played us really hard, but we got really big goals so it’s just another step.” -shortstop Anthony Volpe

