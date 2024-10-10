Lindor’s Heroics, Díaz’s Save and more from Mets’ NLDS Clincher

The Mets clinched their first NLDS since 2015 on Wednesday night with a Game 4 NLDS 4-1 win over Philadelphia to end the Phillies' season - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — The New York Mets are headed to the 2024 National League Championship Series.

A statement that could not have even been a thought in the air months ago, as the Mets were in agony, 22-33 after their first 55 regular season games. But then came countless rally cries on-and-off the field, and a complimentary bunch seemingly setting a new vibe in Queens.

A vibe, or in other words, fire, ignited by their leader in Puerto Rican superstar Francisco Lindor. The 30-year-old, who has stepped up day-in and day-out for the Mets this season — calling for a team-meeting back in May in hopes of turning New York’s 2024 campaign around, and pretty much, carrying the weight of the franchise on his shoulders since becoming a Met during the 2020-2021 offseason.

Also, a switch-hitting shortstop, who handles media obligations each and every game that it is called upon, (following good or bad individual/team results with the cameras in front of him).

Along with genuinely supporting his teammates on a consistent basis.

And most significantly, performing like an MVP as the face of the organization.

So, when it was his time to step up and lead the Mets once again on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series (2-1 lead in best of five NLDS), with the bases loaded, trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning to the Philadelphia Phillies, it was only right that he would do just that.

Lindor, marking the biggest and most clutch moment of his MLB career, including last week’s go-ahead HR @ Atlanta, and grand slam vs. the Yankees in Game 2 of the 2017 ALDS — absolutely smoked a 2-1, 99-MPH four-seam fastball from Philadelphia’s Carlos Estévez, to right-center field for a grand slam, giving the Mets a 4-1 lead.

“Pretty high, because this is a home run to send us to a big place, you know, which is the National League Championship,” said Lindor on where his Game 4 NLDS grand slam ranks in his career. “So, yeah, it’s hard to rank them from 1 to 10, but it’s pretty high, for sure.”

Off of the bat, you could tell Lindor got all of this one as Citi Field began to rock with 44,103 fans jumping in October pandemonium.

“He’s an MVP, he’s carried us all year” stated Mets OF Jesse Winker of Lindor. “It’s like every time there is a big home run, he hits it. I don’t know how he stays so calm, it’s unbelievable. He’s the MVP. He really is. I’m so proud of him, I’m so happy for him.”

“There’s not a better guy in this game than Francisco Lindor.”

Díaz Closes The Door On Phillies, Steering Mets To Clinch NLDS

With Lindor leading New York at the plate, his fellow countryman Edwin Díaz (Naguabo, Puerto Rico), looked to steer the Mets on the mound, appearing in the ninth with three outs to go until potentially clinching an NLCS berth.

“He’s been our hitter all season long,” said Díaz of Lindor’s sixth-inning grand slam. “We tried to win this game because we didn’t want to go back to Philly and play a Game 5.

“As soon as we saw that ball go, we were celebrating in the bullpen. It was big.”

The 30-year-old workhorse, Díaz, totaling 130 pitches across five appearances from Sunday, September 29, to this past Sunday, October 6th, had trouble finding the zone — walking the first two Phillies hitters (J.T. Realmuto & Bryson Stott), but eased into form from there — striking out Kody Clemons, then forcing Brandon Marsh to fly-out to center and to cap it off, blowing a 101-MPH four-seam fastball past slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Mets React to Clinching 2024 NLDS

“We’ve been through a lot. And this is not it. We’ve got to continue to ride the wave. We’ve got to continue to believe. It was hard, and it’s been hard. Nothing has been easy for us, nothing at all. And every team goes through it, every team is going to face adversity. I’ve got to give credit to the players and the coaches and everybody in that building.” -Mets first-year manager Carlos Mendoza

“This team is big because we didn’t start the way we wanted to, not playing our best baseball and then we got together, we stuck together, and we started playing really good baseball. Now, we are here.” -Edwin Díaz

“To do it in front of them (Mets fans at Citi Field) was very special. But to move on is special. To do it at home, it’s cool because you get to celebrate not only with your family but also with the fans.” -Francisco Lindor

A scene out of a movie as Francisco Lindor, while holding his daughter, receives a massive MVP ovation from the Citi Field crowd after NY’s Game 4 NLDS clincher 🟠🔵#MetsWin #LGM #MLB #Postseason #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/fCGaDJ1IJh — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 10, 2024

“Wow. This is what you work all offseason for. This is what spring training and the regular season is all about. This is euphoric.” -Pete Alonso

