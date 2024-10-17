Mexican Baseball Party in Monterrey – Fiesta Mexicana del Beisbol en Monterrey

To have the last name Colón, do you have to have a very long tail?… Américo Vespucio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: On this day, October 17, 1971, a relevant event occurred in the history of Latin Americans in the Major Leagues. Do you remember what it was?

The Answer: The Most Valuable Player in the World Series that year, with a .414 batting average, Roberto Clemente, hit a home run off Mike Cuéllar, that led to a Pirates victory 2-1, in the seventh game and of course, the Series against the Orioles.

Monterrey, Nuevo León ready for the annual party that brings much joy to Cerro de la Silla. The Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame will elevate the immortals of 2024, on Thursday, November 7, starting at seven in the evening.

They will be Juan Manuel Palafox, Ramón Orantes, Cecilio Ruiz, Miguel Flores, Yovani Gallardo, Ricardo Sandate and the umpire, Luis Alberto Ramírez.

My wife, Barbarita, and I are very grateful for the cordial and extensive invitation sent to us by the director of the Hall, engineer Francisco Padilla Dávila, but, for health reasons, I must not travel these days. I’m sorry. I’m sure it will be a great night.

Edgardo with the Mets in the Playoff at Citi Field

Edgardo Alfonzo will receive tonight at Citi Field, the first ball of the game, which will be thrown by Robin Ventura, remembering the National League champions in the year 2000.

Last night it was thrown by Darryl Strawberry, received by Dwight Gooden. And tomorrow afternoon it will be Matt Harvey’s turn to Yoenis Céspedes.

It's a mistake in Spanish to call football 'men's football' and not girls' football, who logically are more voluptuous than us... Menosculino Pérez

The Best is Ethan Salas

The catcher with the greatest future, according to the Arizona Instructional League, is Ethan Salas, a native of Kissimmee, Florida, 18 years old and in the minors with the Padres. He has a remarkable ability to handle pitchers. And at bat, he improved so much that this year he finished with a .273 average.

Judge, Stanton and Soto; Power at Bat in 2024

The Yankees are doing well, despite Aaron Judge’s slump. The other two horses, Giancarlo Stanton and Jesus Soto, plus the plebs, led by Gleyber Torres, are in charge of putting runs on the plate.

Now, in the World Series, against the Dodgers or the Mets, they are going to need more than that… I can tell you!

I am at peace with God. My conflict is with people… Charles Chaplin.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

