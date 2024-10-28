Letters from the Beyond: From Bob Lemon to Aaron Boone – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Bob Lemon para Aaron Boone

Dear Aaron:

You, the last Yankees manager to lose two World Series games to the Dodgers, in 2024.

I, the last Yankees manager to be defeated in the World Series by the Dodgers, in 1981. That is, the last Series won by the merry boys from Los Angeles.

So the story goes. The new forty-somethings had never seen these two teams in the competition of the October classic, even though they had already faced each other ten other times, of which Ana Maria’s favorite champagne was sipped by the Bronx Bombers eight times.

Some people have been accusing you of being responsible for Friday’s loss, because, with two on base in the tenth inning, winning 3-2, you called on Cuban left-hander Néstor Cortez from Batabanó to pitch, when he hadn’t pitched for five weeks due to an elbow injury.

Well, Néstor got Shohei Ohtani to foul out for the second out and, with first base unoccupied, they intentionally passed Mookie Betts on balls to pitch to left-hander Freddie Freeman, who sent everyone home with a four-run homer.

I would have called Cortez too, because he was the most rested pitcher and because he had put together very good innings.

But Freeman is a very good power hitter. He was a great pitcher facing a great hitter.

Well, yesterday, Sunday, in New York, Dodgers doctors and trainers spent a lot of time treating the shoulder that Ohtani injured while sliding into second base.

Of course, he could play, if the pain didn’t bother him when he swung, since he’s only a designated hitter.

You come to Yankee Stadium against the wall, needing to win no less than two, in order to extend the Series back to the hills of Chavez Revine.

Of course, in favor of the Yankees, you have Yamamoto not being able to pitch until the sixth or seventh game.

The good and wise thing about baseball is that, as the wise men of the matter have always said, “anything can happen.” Imagine, “anything,” until they win four against the Dodgers.

Look at the World Series-winning teams, after going down 0-2:

Dodgers-Yankees, 1981; Yankees-Dodgers, 1978; Pirates-Orioles, 1971; Dodgers-Twins, 1965; Yankees-Braves, 1958; Yankees-Dodgers, 1956; Dodgers-Yankees, 1955.

Look, of the seven Series, four have been between Yankees and Dodgers.

We are all convinced that in baseball “anything can happen,” including that you might send Nestor Cortez to pitch again.

I admire you, Aaron, from this Here and Now that you call Beyond…

Hugs from Bob.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Bob Lemon para Aaron Boone

Apreciado Aaron:

Tú, el último mánager de los Yankees que ha perdido dos juegos de Serie Mundial con los Dodgers, en 2024.

Yo, el último mánager de los Yankees derrotado en la Serie Mundial por los Dodgers, en 1981. Es decir, última Serie que nos han ganado los alegres muchachos de Los Ángeles.

Así va la historia. Los nuevos cuarentones nunca habían visto a estos dos equipos en la competencia del clásico de octubre, aún cuando otras diez veces ya se habían enfrentado, de las cuales la champaña favorita de Ana María fue saboreada por los Bombarderos del Bronx ocho veces.

Te han caído encima algunos busca culpables, señalándote como responsable de la derrota del viernes, porque, con dos en bases, en el décimo inning, ganando 3-2, llamaste a lanzar al zurdo cubano, de Batabanó, Néstor Cortez, cuando hacía cinco semanas no lanzaba, por lesión del codo.

Pues, Néstor dominó a Shohei Ohtani con un foul para el segundo out y, con la primera desocupada, pasaron intencionalmente por bolas a Mookie Betts, para lanzarle al zurdo Freddie Freeman, quien mandó a todo el mundo a su casa con cuadrangular de cuatro carreras.

Yo también hubiera llamado a Cortez, por ser el pitcher más descansado y porque ha logrado muy buenos innings.

Pero Freeman es muy buen bateador de poder. Era un gran lanzador frente a un gran bateador.

Bueno, ayer domingo, ya en Nueva York, médicos y trainers de los Dodgers dedicaron mucho tiempo al tratamiento del hombro que Ohtani se lesionó durante el slide en segunda base.

Por supuesto, podría jugar, en caso de que no le molestara el dolor para el swing, ya que solo es bateador designado.

Llegas a Yankee Stadium contra la pared, necesitando ganar no menos de dos, para poder alargar la Serie de vuelta a las colinas de Chávez Revine.

Por supuesto a favor de los Yankees tienes que Yamamoto no podrá lanzar sino ya en el sexto o séptimo juego.

Lo bueno y sabio del beisbol es que, como han dicho los sabiondos del asunto siempre, “cualquier cosa puede ocurrir”. Imagínate, “cualquier cosa”, hasta que les ganen cuatro a los Dodgers.

Mira los equipos ganadores de la Serie Mundial, después de ir abajo 0-2:

Dodgers-Yankees, 1981; Yankees-Dodgers, 1978; Piratas-Orioles, 1971; Dodgers-Twins, 1965; Yankees-Bravos, 1958; Yankees-Dodgers, 1956; Dodgers-Yankees, 1955.

Fíjate, de las siete Series, cuatro han sido entre Yankees y Dodgers.

Todos estamos convencidos de que en el beisbol “cualquier cosa puede ocurrir”, incluso, que alguna otra vez mandes a lanzar a Néstor Cortez.

Te admiro, Aaron, desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá…

Abrazos de Bob.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5