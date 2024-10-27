Dodgers Take Commanding 2-0 World Series Lead With Game 2 Win

The Dodgers are two wins away from winning the 2024 World Series, following their 4-2 Game 2 WS win over the Yankees on Saturday night - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Yankees’ World Series starter, Carlos Rodón, had to go deep in Game 2 and keep the Dodgers off the board, or else, a rocky start by him would make for a disaster for New York. On LA’s side, the Dodgers started Japanese rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and if the Yankees got to him, Dave Roberts would have to resort to his bullpen earlier than planned. So let’s get started.

Rodón looked good until 2024 NLCS MVP Tommy Edman touched him for a solo home run in the second inning, while Yamamoto was no hitting the Yankees until Dominican superstar and 2021 NL LatinoMVP Juan Soto blasted a 2-2 four-seamer into the Yankee bullpen to even the game at one apiece after three innings.

But then the wheels came off for Rodón in the fourth inning. After getting the first two outs, including a strikeout of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts singled to right, and Teoscar Hernández parked a 392-foot two-run home run into the right field pavilion.

“It was special, not only for me personally, but because I put the team in front,” said Hernández on his two-run homer after Game 2. “For me, I always say it, I don’t care how I do as long as the team wins. That’s what matters for me”

Next up was last night’s Game 1 hero, Freddie Freeman, who hit a 3-2 pitch to almost the same spot. Tommy Edman then doubled to left center. Rodón was not fooling the Dodgers and was removed after 3.1 innings with a line of six hits, four runs, four earned runs, three strikeouts, and three home runs.

In the meantime, Yamamoto was going through the powerful Yankee order like butter. He was throwing a mix of 94-96mph fastballs, 79-82mph curve balls, and nasty 89-92mph splitters.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is through 6 innings of 1-hit ball! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/5wNYC8ViSx — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2024

He left the game with a line of 6.1 innings pitched, one hit, one run, one earned run, two walks, and four strikeouts. He threw only 86 pitches.

But something happened in the bottom of the seventh inning that could become a factor in the coming games. Ohtani walked and tried to steal second base with two outs and the Dodgers leading 4-1. He slid into the base headfirst and immediately grabbed his left arm in pain, and he stayed on the ground until the trainers came out. It was reported that it was an injury to do with his left shoulder (non-throwing).

Shohei Ohtani leaves the field with a trainer after attempting to steal 2B in the 7th inning. pic.twitter.com/r19pZEurj1 — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2024

The Yankees threatened in the ninth inning when Soto led off with a line drive double off the right field wall. After Aaron Judge followed with his third strikeout of the game, his sixth in two games, Soto went to second base on a wild pitch and scored when 2014 NL LatinoMVP Giancarlo Stanton hit a rocket off the third base bag that would have been a double if it didn’t hit the bag.

Giancarlo Stanton drives in a run to cut the @Yankees deficit to 2 👀 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/C16cimUd11 — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2024

Jazz Chisholm Jr. then singled to right, and Anthony Rizzo was hit by the pitch to load the bases with one out. Anthony Volpe struck out, and the Dodgers brought Alex Vesia in to face pinch hitter Jose Trevino, who swung at the first pitch and flew out to the center field. Game over with a final of 4-2 as the Dodgers now take a commanding lead going to New York for the next three games.

The Yankees are not looking good right now. But things can turn around quickly. So fasten your seat belts. This ain’t over yet.

