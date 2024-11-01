Pitching, Hitting, and Errors in the World Series – Pitcheo, Bateo y Errores en la Serie Mundial

“Kamala looks good”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If the 2024 World Series went to pitching, the Dodgers would win, if it went to hitting, the Yankees would win… But, if it was decided by errors, the Yankees would lose… I say, right?!

** By the way, if you do the math and compare, it turns out that Freddie Freeman, at the rate of his home runs in the 2024 World Series, would hit about 162 in a season…

** That fan in the rightfield corner at Yankee Stadium, who knocked the ball hit by Gleyber Torres out of Mookie Betts’ glove in Game 4, is called Austin Capobianco, an ice hockey player. He was banned from entering the fifth game, but now they have dedicated entire columns to him in the New York newspapers, asking for him to be banned for life from that Yankees’ home…

What a hit, Gleyber!… What a catch, Mookie!…

** The beetle of this column in the Arizona Instructional League, suggests that I announce three products of that organization this year, who he believes will be notable big leaguers: the Mariners’ shortstop, Colt Emerson; the Giants’ first baseman, Bryce Eldridge; and the Padres’ super-weighted catcher, native of here in Kissimmee, Ethan Salas..

-o-o-o-

“That beautiful young woman was so libertine, so much of the night, that her nickname was ‘How much is there for that?’… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Shohei Ohtani should be the 2024 National League MVP. Because he hit .310, hit 54 home runs, and stole 59 bases. More than a 50-50 season, it was almost 60-60…

** He also set records for extra bases, 99; and for bases reached, 411. He also left 646 in slugging; 1.036 in on-base plus slugging percentage; 197 hits, and 81 walks…

** In the American League, Aaron Judge can win that title, because, despite his slump at the start of the postseason, he hit very well in the campaign…

** For Rookie of the Year in the National League, the Japanese from the Dodgers, Yoshinabu Yamamoto, is a great candidate. But some suggest the outfielder from Zulia, Jackson Chourio, and others the Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes…

** In the American League, the best candidate is Gunnar Henderson, Orioles…

** Managers: Dave Robert, Dodgers, or Carlos Mendoza, Mets; and on the other side, Hide Brandon, Orioles…

** It has been a good season, with a very exciting World Series…

-o-o-o-

“She asked for a divorce like this: ‘Mr. Judge, I want everything for myself, except my husband’… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Pitcheo, Bateo y Errores en la SM

“Kamala `ta buena”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si la Serie Mundial 2024 se iba de pitcheo, ganaban los Dodgers, si resultaba de bateo, ganarían los Yankees… Pero, si se decidía por errores, perdían los Yankees… Digo yo, ¿no?!

** Por cierto, si uno saca cuenta y compara, resulta que Freddie Freeman, al ritmo de sus jonrones en la Serie Mundial 2024, sacaría cerca de 162 en una temporada…

** Aquel fanático de la esquina del rightfield en Yankee Stadium, que sacó del guante de Mookie Betts la pelota bateada por Gleyber Torres en el cuarto juego, es llamado, Austin Capobianco, jugador de hockey sobre hielo. Le prohibieron entrar al quinto juego, pero ahora le han dedicado columnas íntegras en los diarios de Nueva York, pidiendo que lo veten de por vida en esa casa de los Yankees…

¡Tremendo batazo Gleyber!… ¡Tremenda atrapara, Mookie!…

** El coleóptero de esta columna en la Liga Instruccional de Arizona, me sugiere anunciar tres productos de aquella organización este año, que él cree serán bigleaguers notables: el shortstop de los Marineros, Colt Emerson; el primera base de los Gigantes, Bryce Eldridge; y el catcher súper ponderado de los Padres, nativo de aquí de Kissimmee, Ethan Salas..

-o-o-o-

“Aquella joven hermosa era tan libertina, tan de la noche, que su sobre nombre era `¿Cuánto hay pa´ eso?”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Shohei Ohtani, debe ser El Mas Valioso de la Liga Nacional 2024. Porque bateó para .310, disparó 54 jonrones y robó 59 bases. Más que una temporada 50-50, fue casi 60-60…

** Además, impuso récords de extra bases, 99; y de bases alcanzadas, 411. También dejó 646 en slugging; 1.036 en porcentaje de embasado más slugging; 197 incogibles, y 81 bases por bolas…

** En la Americana, puede ganar ese título, Aaron Jugde, porque, no obstante su slump al comienzo de la postemporada, bateó muy bien en la campaña…

** Para Novato del Año en la Nacional, es gran candidato, el japonés de los Dodgers, Yoshinabu Yamamoto. Pero algunos sugieren al outfielder zuliano, Jackson Chourio y otros al pitcher de los Piratas Paul Skenes…

** En la Americana, el mejor candidato es Gunnar Henderson, Orioles…

** Mánagers: Dave Robert, Dodgers, o Carlos Mendoza, Mets; y del otro lado, Hide Brandon, Orioles…

** Ha sido una buena temporada, con Serie Mundial muy emocionante…

-o-o-o-

“Ella pidió así el divorcio: ´Señor Juez, lo quiero todo para mí, menos mi esposo”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5