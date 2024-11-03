White Sox Fight Against 121 Losses – Medias Blancas Luchan Contra las 121 Derrotas

“People used to be scared by ghosts, like La Sayona, La Mula Maneada and those things… now what scares everyone is the daily rise of the dollar”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The White Sox are trying to show their clients on the South Side of Chicago that, with a clean slate, they are reorganizing against the precedent of the record of 121 games lost this year.

For now, instead of hiring new players, they are letting go of the ones they have.

In addition to the numerous millions of dollars that such a disaster has cost them, they are adding losses by letting go of certain players.

For example, they paid 29-year-old Cuban third baseman Yoan Moncada from Cienfuegos five million dollars yesterday to leave, instead of leaving him on the roster for the $25 million they would have had to pay him if they had not declined the option to continue with him.

Moncada came to the Pati-blancos in 2016, from the Red Sox, with the aura of a tremendous prospect. But between injuries and healthy periods of bad baseball, he became a good-for-nothing.

Ohtani Will Prepare His Arm For 2025

The Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani were trying to come to an agreement yesterday so that the Japanese goes to his country on vacation, but also dedicates time at the end of the year to preparing to reappear in 2025 as a pitcher.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, so he has not pitched for 13 months, since September 2023.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman, not manager Dave Roberts, the natural spokesman for the case, had announced that the Japanese would be rehabilitated as a pitcher, after the World Series, with a view to spring training.

The logical question is, will the Dodgers be even better, with pitcher Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Says It in English, Not in Japanese

Shohei Ohtani spoke in English for the first time before the public, during the celebrations in Los Angeles. He said:

“This is a very special moment for me. I feel very honored to be here and to be part of the Dodgers. Congratulations, Los Angeles. Thank you friends!”

Of course, demonstrations of joy and gratitude, from the crowd. Long ovation. Hope that 2025 will be with more home runs, more speed on the bases and, at the same time, good pitching from the 30-year-old.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Luchan Medias Blancas Contra las 121 Derrotas

“La gente de antes se asustaba con fantasmas, como La Sayona, La Mula Maneada y esas cosas… ahora lo que asusta a todo el mundo es el alza diaria del dólar”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Medias Blancas tratan de demostrar a sus clientes del Sur de Chicago, que a dolarazo limpio, se reorganizan contra el antecedente del récord de 121 juegos perdidos este año.

Por ahora, en vez de contratar nuevos peloteros, dejan ir los que tienen.

Además de los numerosos millones de dólares que les ha costado tal desastre, añaden pérdidas, al salir de ciertos peloteros.

Por ejemplo, le pagaron ayer al tercera base cubano, de Cienfuegos, de 29 años de edad, Yoan Moncada, cinco millones de dólares para que se fuera, en vez de dejarlo en el roster por los $25 millones que hubieran tenido que pagarle si no declinaban la opción de seguir con él.

Moncada llegó a los Pati-blancos en 2016, procedente de los Medias Rojas, con la aureola de un prospecto tremendo. Pero entre lesiones y épocas saludables de mal beisbol, quedó convertido en un bueno para nada.

Preparará Ohtani Su Brazo Para 2025

Los Dodgers y Shohei Ohtani trataban de ponerse de acuerdo ayer para que el japonés vaya a su país de vacaciones, pero igualmente dedique tiempo del fin de año en la preparación para reaparecer en 2025 como lanzador.

Ohtani fue sometido a la cirugía Tommy John en el codo izquierdo, por lo que no lanza hace 13 meses, desde septiembre de 2023.

El presidente de los Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, no el mánager, Dave Roberts, natural vocero del caso, había anunciado que el japonés sería rehabilitado como lanzador, al terminar la Serie Mundial, con miras a los entrenamientos primaverales.

La pregunta lógica es, ¿serán mejores aún los Dodgers, con el pitcher Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Lo Dice en Inglés, No en Japonés

Shohei Ohtani habló primera vez en inglés ante el público, durante las celebraciones en Los Ángeles. Dijo:

“Éste es un momento muy especial para mí. Me siento muy honrado de estar aquí y de ser parte de los Dodgers. ¡Felicitaciones, Los Ángeles. Gracias amigos!”

Por supuesto, demostraciones de alegría y agradecimiento, por parte de la multitud. Ovación larga. Esperanza de que 2025 sea con más jonrones, más velocidad en las bases y, a la vez, buen pitcheo del mozo de 30 años.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5