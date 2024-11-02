Juan Soto Aspires to Earn $700 Millions – $700 Millones Aspira Cobrar Juan Soto

“The Galicians invented the most remarkable thing Cuba has produced: the Cuban mulatto woman”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Dodgers are on their way to having two players earning $700 million for 10 seasons. That is what they pay Shohei Ohtani, and that is what Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras aspire to. It was published yesterday by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who also pointed out how the Mets are interested in the Dominican, and also nine other teams that he did not identify. Of course, the Yankees will try to retain their slugger.

** Numerous Dodgers memorabilia from the 2024 postseason have been donated to be displayed in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame: Freddie Freeman’s spiked shoes, Walter Buehler’s pitching glove, manager Dave Roberts’ cap, Clayton Kershaw’s champagne-bathed cap, Mookie Betts’ gloves, reliever Anthony Banda’s jersey, catcher Will Smith’s cap and overalls, one of the balls used in the ninth inning of Game 5, Max Muncy’s bat and gloves, Tommy Egman’s helmet.

** Today, November 2nd, 50 years ago, at the age of 40, the Atlanta Braves traded Hank Aaron to Milwaukee for Dave May and Roger Alexander. Aaron had played 21 years with the Braves and played two more in Milwaukee. He batted .305, with 3,771 hits, 2,297 RBIs and his 755th home run. In 1957, he was the National League MVP and batting champion in 1959. In 1982, his first year as a candidate, he was elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame…

** Famed announcer Bob Costas, 72, announced yesterday that he is retiring from play-by-play work, although he will continue to host news programs and baseball commentary for Major League Baseball Network. He was narrating from 1982…

** Teoscar Hernández, a 32-year-old Dominican outfielder, has publicly expressed that he wants to sign again with the Dodgers. For this year’s season he was paid 23 million 500 thousand dollars. He batted .272, hit 33 home runs and, for the second time, was taken to the All-Star Game…

