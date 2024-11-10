If Contracts Are Renegotiated, What Are Contracts for? – Si Renegocian Contratos, ¿Para Qué los Contratos?

“My best friend has the same charms she had twenty years ago… but a little more toned down”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In addition to his battle, in search of a $1.05 billion contract for Juan Soto, Scott Boras has other representatives still without new negotiations: First baseman Pete Alonso, pitchers Curbin Burnes and Blake Snell, and third baseman Alex Bregman.

Snell has been the most requested. Fifteen teams are interested in him. But everything indicates that he will stay with the Giants.

Regarding Bryce Harper, Boras said that he continues renegotiating with the Phillies, trying to agree on $330 million until 2031.

And I ask myself on behalf of my readers, then what are the contracts for? Because Harper is signed, precisely until 2031, for 165 million, 230 thousand $766.

-o-o-o-

“The two most important things in life: good friends and an efficient bullpen”… Bob Lemon.

-o-o-o-

Mets to Make First Offer for Soto

The Mets will be the first to make a formal offer to sign free agent Juan Soto. The owner of that team, Steve Cohen, will travel to Los Angeles tomorrow, Monday, to meet with Scott Boras and Juan.

Boras has let Cohen know that if he is going to pay the $1.5 billion for 15 seasons, they will still have to wait to formalize the negotiation, and that he does not want to waste time talking about other numbers.

According to Boras, five other teams will be received by Juan and him. Even though he did not want to reveal “for now which ones they will be,” journalists know that they are the Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Giants and Nationals.

Boras to Wait One More Week

The truth is that, if Boras doesn’t have patience, he knows how to fake it very well. He said yesterday, Saturday, that he is in no hurry to sign his “Mona Lisa,” that he intends to wait a week or more, after the interview with Cohen.

As for the Yankees, they are in contact with the agents of the Margarita native, Anthony Santander, 30 years old, in case they lose Soto.

But Santander does not hit like the Dominican. In his eight seasons, .246 average, 155 home runs, 435 RBIs.

Soto, 26 years old, in seven seasons, .255 average, .201 home runs, 592 RBIs and 57 steals in 80 attempts.

-o-o-o-

“I never used any `strange substance´ when I pitched. Only saliva, which I produced myself, and Vaseline, which has always been a national product”… Don Sutton.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Si Renegocian Contratos, ¿Para Qué los Contratos?

“Mi mejor amiga tiene los mismos encantos que tenía hace veinte años… pero un poco más abajo”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Además de su batalla, en busca de contrato por mil 50 millones de dólares para Juan Soto, Scott Boras tiene otros representados aún sin nuevas negociaciones: El primera base Pete Alonso, los lanzadores Curbin Burnes y Blake Snell, y el tercera base Alex Bregman.

Snell ha sido el más solicitado. Quince equipos se interesan por él. Pero todo indica que se quedará con los Gigantes.

Acerca de Bryce Harper, dijo Boras que sigue renegociando con los Phillies, tratando de acordar por $330 millones hasta 2031.

Y yo me pregunto en nombre de mis lectores, ¿entonces para qué sirven los contratos? Porque Harper está firmado, justamente hasta 2031, por 165 millones, 230 mil 766 dólares.

-o-o-o-

“Las dos cosas más importantes en esta vida: Buenos amigos y un bullpen eficiente”… Bob Lemon.

-o-o-o-

Los Mets Harán la Primera Oferta por Soto

Los Mets van a ser los primeros en hacer una oferta formal para firmar al agente libre, Juan Soto. El propietario de ese equipo, Steve Cohen, viajará mañana lunes a Los Ángeles, para reunirse con Scott Boras y con Juan.

Boras le ha hecho saber a Cohen, que si va a pagar los mil 50 millones de dólares por 15 temporadas, de todas maneras habrán de esperar para formalizar la negociación, y que no quiere perder tiempo, hablando de otros números.

Según Boras, otros cinco equipos serán recibidos por Juan y por él. Aún cuando no quiso revelar “por ahora cuáles serán”, los periodistas sabemos que se trata de Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Gigantes y Nationals.

Boras a Esperar una Semana Más

Lo cierto es que, si Boras no tiene paciencia, sabe fingirla muy bien. Dijo ayer sábado, que no está apurado en firmar a su “Mona Lisa”, que pretende esperar una semana o más, después de la entrevista con Cohen.

En cuanto a los Yankees, están en contacto con los agentes del margariteño, Anthony Santander, de 30 años, por si pierden a Soto.

Pero Santander no batea como el dominicano. En sus ocho temporadas, 246 de promedio, 155 jonrones, 435 impulsadas.

Soto, de 26 años, en siete campañas, 255 de promedio, 201 cuadrangulares, 592 remolcadas y 57 robos en 80 salidas.

-o-o-o-

“Nunca usé ninguna `sustancia extraña´ cuando lanzaba. Solo saliva, que la producía yo mismo, y vaselina, que siempre ha sido un producto nacional”… Don Sutton.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5