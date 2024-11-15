Insulting Ridiculousness That of “All MLB” – Insultante Payasada Eso de “Todo MLB”

“A liberated woman is one who has sexual activity before getting married; and then, a job with a good salary” … La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Mets collets non-perishable canned food, which they will donate to those who do not have anything to eat in New York. It is a yearly tradition. On Tuesday, from 10 in the morning until six in the afternoon, anyone who brings 10 or more cans will receive two tickets for a game in the 2025 season …

** With which team Juan Soto will sign for the next 10 to 15 seasons, should be revealed this weekend, according to the agent, Scott Boras …

** New and young baseball multimillionaires: Shohei Ohtani, 30 years old: Soto, 26; Yoshinabu Yamamoto, 26; Roki Sasaki, 23. Great going, guys!…

** It is very strange that Larry Brown Sports would publish a lie the size of yesterday’s. It must be just a mistake. But that’s life. They told the world, referring to Fernando Valenzuela’s death from cirrhosis of the liver: “who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.”

** Friends of Larry Browns: If you check your records, you will find that in 2014, Valenzuela was not even a candidate. He was nine and 10 years earlier, in 2003, when he got 6.2% of the votes and in 2014, when he was eliminated with 3.8%. Of course, you will also find those who did go to Cooperstown in 2014, Tony La Russa, Joe Torre, Bobby Cox, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Frank Thomas…

-o-o-o-

“The only worker in this world, who accepts working only for home and love, is a selfless wife”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** While they rebuild their stadium in Tampa, the Rays will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field, ceded by the Yankees, who have that stadium as their spring home. “lasmayores.com” informed me yesterday Thursday…

** That so-called All MLB, which they now present in the Paradise of gamblers, Las Vegas, is not needed by baseball. But Commissioner Rob Manfred, yes…

** Such a farce is a mockery of the first eight commissioners, all so careful against gamblers: The Judge, Kenesaw Montain Landis, A.B. (Happy) Chandler, Ford Frick, General William Eckert, Bowie K. Kühn, Peter V. Ueberroth, A. Barlet Giamatti, Francis T. Vincent…

** Kühn expelled Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle from baseball, just for appearing in a casino commercial…

** And Pete Rose, for being a gambler, dead and all, has spent 35 years execrated from what he loved most: baseball…

-o-o-o-

“Lucky is the man who can make more money than his wife spends”… Shakira.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Insultante Payasada Eso de Todo MLB

“Una mujer liberada, es la que tiene actividad sexual antes de casarse; y después, un trabajo con buen sueldo”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Mets reciben comida enlatada no perecedera, que donarán a quienes no tienen qué comer en Nueva York. Es una actividad de todos los años. El martes, desde las 10 de la mañana y hasta las seis de la tarde, todo el que lleve 10 o más latas, recibirá dos boletos para un juego de la temporada 2025…

** Con cuál equipo firmará Juan Soto para las próximas 10 o 15 temporadas, debe revelarse este fin de semana, según el agente, Scott Boras…

** Nuevos y juveniles multimillonarios del beisbol: Shohei Ohtani, 30 años: Soto, 26; Yoshinabu Yamamoto, 26; Roki Sasaki, 23. ¡Buen provecho, muchachones!…

** Es muy extraño que Larry Brown Sports publique una mentira del tamaño de la de ayer. Debe ser solo una equivocación. Pero así es la vida. Dijeron al mundo, al referirse a que Fernando Valenzuela murió de cirrosis hepática: “who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014”.

** Amigos de Larry Browns: Si revisan sus récords, encontrarán que en 2014, Valenzuela ni siquiera fue candidato. Lo fue nueve y 10 años antes, en 2003, cuando obtuvo el 6.2% de los votos y en 2014, cuando fue eliminado con el 3.8%. También, por supuesto, van a encontrar a quienes sí elevaron en 2014 a Cooperstown, Tony La Russa, Joe Torre, Bobby Cox, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Frank Thomas…

-o-o-o-

“El único trabajador en este mundo, que acepta trabajar solo por casa y amor, es una abnegada esposa”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Mientras reconstruyen su estadio, en Tampa, los Rays jugarán en el “George M. Steinbrenner Field”, cedido por los Yankees, quienes tienen ese estadio como su casa de primavera. Me lo informó ayer jueves “lasmayores.com”…

** Eso llamado Todo MLB, que presentan ahora en el Paraíso de los apostadores, Las Vegas, no le hace falta al beisbol. Pero al comisionado Rob Manfred, sí…

** Tal payasada es una burla a los ocho primeros comisionados, todos tan cuidadosos contra los apostadores: El Juez, Kenesaw Montain Landis, A.B. (Happy) Chandler, Ford Frick, general William Eckert, Bowie K. Kühn, Peter V. Ueberroth, A. Barlet Giamatti, Francis T. Vincent…

** Kühn expulsó del beisbol a Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle, solo por aparecer en un comercial de casino…

** Y Pete Rose, por apostador, muerto y todo, lleva 35 años execrado de lo que más amó: el beisbol…

-o-o-o-

“Afortunado es el hombre que puede ganar más dinero del que gasta su esposa”… Shakira.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

