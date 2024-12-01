My Four Votes for the 2025 HOF – Mis Cuatro Votos Para el HOF 2025

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As we begin each December, we are up to our necks in answering two questions:

1) Who, or who, should we vote for to be elevated next year to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?

2) Why don’t we vote for the others?

Two weeks ago we received the voting forms, with 28 candidates on board, 14 of them in their first year. Other than those, no one else will be elected. We can vote for none of them, or select up to 10.

The result of the voting will be revealed by the Baseball Writers Association of America, on Tuesday, January 21, starting at six in the evening, New York time, through MLB Network.

The enthronement ceremony will be held at the museum’s mansion in Cooperstown, starting at one in the afternoon on Sunday, July 27.

Eight Meetings Held

There are more than 400 voters, close to 500, of whom I have spoken with 53 in eight meetings via the Zoom platform.

We simply present the reasons for the votes and discuss the merits of each candidate. All the positive aspects come to us through the Association’s correspondence. But the negative aspects, such as life outside of baseball, we have to investigate ourselves.

For example, we are never inform about candidates who have assaulted their wives, or those who have abused autistic youth in minor league clubhouses, and even less about those who spend their free time drunk on the streets of Miami.

Situations like these and many others depend on our investigations.

And they are very important, because if numbers alone were enough to earn a place in Cooperstown, it wouldn’t be necessary for so many of us to work so hard and without any remuneration every year-end.

For all of us who voted, this means one of the greatest honors in the profession of baseball journalism.

I voted for Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and Andy Pettitte.

Suziki, The Pete Rose of Japan

Ichiro will be the first Japanese in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame… And in a few weeks, when he is elevated in Japan, he will also be the first with places in both countries… Just as he could be the first non-pitcher in Major League Baseball to be elected unanimously.

Aside from his wonderful feats that the numbers show, Ichiro has been one of those few players that even fans of other teams enjoyed to the fullest.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Mis Cuatro Votos Para el HOF 2025

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Al comenzar cada diciembre, los del asunto estamos sumidos hasta los tuétanos para respondernos dos preguntas:

1) ¿Por quién, o por quiénes, votar para ser elevados el próximo año, al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?

2) ¿Por qué no votamos por los otros?

Hace dos semanas recibimos las planillas de votación, con 28 candidatos abordo, 14 de ellos lo son en su primer año. Aparte de esos, nadie más será elegido. Podemos votar desde por ninguno, hasta por 10.

El resultado de la votación lo revelará la Baseball Writers Association of America, el martes 21 de enero, a partir de las seis de la tarde, hora de Nueva York, a través de MLB Network.

La ceremonia de entronización, será en la casona del museo, en Cooperstown, a partir de la una de la tarde, el domingo 27 de julio.

Se Realizan Ocho Reuniones

Los electores somos más de 400, cerca de 500, de los cuales he conversado con 53 en ocho reuniones a través de la plataforma Zoom.

Simplemente exponemos los motivos de los votos y discutimos los merecimientos de cada candidato. Todo lo positivo nos llega a través de la correspondencia de la Asociación. Pero los aspectos negativos, como la vida fuera del beisbol, tenemos que investigarlos nosotros.

Por ejemplo, nunca nos informaron sobre candidatos que han agredido a sus esposas, ni de los que han abusado de jóvenes autistas en clubhouses de las menores y menos de quienes se lo pasan borrachos por las calles de Miami.

Situaciones como estas y muchas otras, dependen de nuestras averiguaciones.

Y son muy importantes, porque, si solo los números fueran suficientes para lograr un nicho en Cooperstown, no sería necesario que tantos electores trabajáramos intensamente y sin remuneración alguna, cada fin de año.

Para todos quienes votamos, esto significa uno de los mayores honores en la profesión de periodista especializado en beisbol.

Voté por Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner y Andy Pettitte.

Suziki, El Pete Rose De Japón

Ichiro será el primer japonés en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown… Y dentro de pocas semanas, cuando lo eleven en Japón, también será el primero con nichos en los dos países… Igual que podría resultar el primero, no lanzador, de Major League Baseball, elegido por unanimidad.

Al margen de sus maravillosas hazañas que reseñan los números, Ichiro ha sido uno de esos pocos peloteros que hasta los fanáticos de los otros equipos disfrutaban al máximo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5