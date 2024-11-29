How I survived our Turkey day after another NY Giants loss by reading about baseball

We debunk traditional Thanksgiving - Image Credit: New Hampshire Collaborative Collective

Yesterday, on Family Day—which we celebrate in place of the traditional Thanksgiving because we stand in solidarity with Native Americans, who recognize “Thanksgiving” as a day of mourning—we, like many American families, gathered for a day filled with food, tradition, and football.

In addition to the customary turkey, pernil & arroz con gandules (roast pork, rice and pigeon peas, a Puerto Rican tradition), stuffing, potato salad, mac & cheese and an abundance of desserts, the other centerpiece of the day was football. For us, the Cowboys–Giants game is a family tradition and a must-watch event.

However, amidst the celebrations, I took a moment to recover from yet another disappointing NY Giants loss by diving into a baseball article that brought me far more joy than the game itself.

As we wrap up this year’s football season, I want to share this NY Times article with all of you. It’s a reminder that, even now, baseball is still very much in our minds – especially after the incredible excitement of the 2024 season.

I encourage our baseball lovers to read this article. NY Times article by Jim Bowden: 24 reasons I’m thankful for MLB in 2024 — MLB on Thanksgiving Day

