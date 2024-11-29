How I survived our Turkey day after another NY Giants loss by reading about baseball

Yesterday, on Family Day—which we celebrate in place of the traditional Thanksgiving because we stand in solidarity with Native Americans, who recognize “Thanksgiving” as a day of mourning—we, like many American families, gathered for a day filled with food, tradition, and football.
In addition to the customary turkey, pernil & arroz con gandules (roast pork, rice and pigeon peas, a Puerto Rican tradition), stuffing, potato salad, mac & cheese and an abundance of desserts, the other centerpiece of the day was football. For us, the Cowboys–Giants game is a family tradition and a must-watch event.
However, amidst the celebrations, I took a moment to recover from yet another disappointing NY Giants loss by diving into a baseball article that brought me far more joy than the game itself.
As we wrap up this year’s football season, I want to share this NY Times article with all of you. It’s a reminder that, even now, baseball is still very much in our minds – especially after the incredible excitement of the 2024 season.
I encourage our baseball lovers to read this article. NY Times article by Jim Bowden: 24 reasons I’m thankful for MLB in 2024 — MLB on Thanksgiving Day
