Los Angeles Angels On The Rise

The Angels, led by veteran manager Ron Washington, have made a flurry of under-the-radar moves this offseason - Image Credit: Ryan Sun/AP

ANAHEIM, CA — The “Hot Stove League” began one day after the conclusion of the 2024 World Series. With the 63-99 AL West last place, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim sending starting pitcher Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for slugger and 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, Havana, Cuba.

The Angels look like they are more vigorous than they have been in the past in their quest to combine proven veteran players with a young group of talented players who would benefit from having a player like Soler in the clubhouse and on the field.

As of this writing, they have also added infielder Scott Kingery, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, and first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda. One week later, they signed Free Agent Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million contract and have now agreed with middle reliever Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million deal.

This may sound crazy, but they could surprise people who feel they will be a version of the 2024 White Sox in 2025. I believe they will surprise the naysayers. Watching them this past season, I was impressed with their never-quit attitude, young talent, and the fact that they never got blown out of that many games. I believe the younger players were getting their first look at the length of a 162-game season on top of four or five weeks of spring training, and what a long grind it is.

It had to look like a drive through the desert, and after four hours, you realize you have another three hours to go, and your gas gauge is edging on empty. Manager Ron Washington calls it a “Process” and says, “You can’t rush prospects up to the big leagues and expect them to understand how hard it is to play a 162-game season. They have to experience it and learn how to grind through it. It is a process.”

With the addition of these newly acquired veterans to help the younger players learn about what it takes to be a major league player, the Halos are taking the first step to turn this franchise around and have been the most aggressive so far in the off-season.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian recently stated, “Whatever’s available. Whatever’s out there that can make the club better. Whoever’s available from a free agency standpoint, we’ll dig into and see if they’re the right fit.”

