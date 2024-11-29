Another Theft by the Translator, Denounces Shohei Ohtani – Otro Robo del Traductor, Denuncia Shohei Ohtani 

“Credit cards were invented when it was discovered that money cannot buy everything”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Shohei Ohtani has made a new accusation against Ipei Mizuhara, who was his translator. He says that in addition to those 17 million dollars, he also stole $325 thousand more, with which he bought cards with photos of big leaguers, to resell them. He demands that he give him those souvenirs…

** If Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, are going to sign with the team from the stadium where the Dominican hits best, it would not be with the Yankees, but with the Reds. And they follow this order, Phillies, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Yankees, Mets and Red Sox…

** They both have said that the most important thing for the negotiation is the number of years. They hope to have 15, so that contract would end with Juan de 41…

** But look at other details that they want to take care of: A winning roster, tropical climate, at least, from spring to fall; low state taxes, Latin American environment, hospitable environmental geography…

-o-o-o-

“More than 50 books teach how to live comfortably after retirement. But what most people need is to live comfortably before retirement”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

** The Yankees were talking yesterday about signing right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes, 30, who in 2024 received $15 million 637 thousand 500 from the Orioles; and left-handed pitcher Max Fried, also 30 years old, who the Braves paid $15 million for last season…

** The Cooperstown Hall of Fame opens its doors to the public today, after closing them yesterday for Thanksgiving. It is one of the few days a year without activity at the Museum…

** Buster Posey, now President of Operations for the Giants, reported that retired pitcher Madison Bumgarner will return to that uniform as a coach. Posey says that the news has put San Francisco in a festive mood…

** The Padres are only waiting to agree on final details with the Mariners of Japan and with the authorities there, to sign the young 23-year-old pitcher, Roki Sasaki. But the Dodgers have sent emissaries to talk with executives of that team, looking for a negotiation for the boy.

-o-o-0-

“If a businessman does something wrong in the United States, he goes to jail. And if he does everything right, he has to pay taxes”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

eisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Otro Robo del Traductor, Denuncia Shohei Ohtani

“Las tarjetas de crédito fueron inventadas, cuando se descubrió que el dinero no puede comprarlo todo”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Shohei Ohtani ha hecho una nueva acusación contra Ipei Mizuhara, quien era su traductor. Dice que además de aquellos 17 millones de dólares, también le robó la $325 mil más, con los cuales compró barajitas con fotos de bigleaguers, para revenderlas. Exige que le entregue esos souvenirs…

** Si Juan Soto y su agente, Scott Boras, van a firmar con el equipo del estadio donde mejor batea el quisqueyano, no sería con los Yankees, sino con los Rojos. Y siguen este orden, Phillies, Dodgers, Blue jays, Yankees, Mets y Medias Rojas…

** Ellos dos han dicho que lo más importante para la negociación, es el número de años. Aspiran que sean 15, por lo que ese contrato terminaría con Juan de 41…

** Pero miren otros detalles que quieren cuidar: Un roster ganador, clima tropical, por lo menos, desde la primavera hasta el otoño; bajos Impuestos estatales, ambiente latinoamericano, geografía ambiental hospitalaria…

-o-o-o-

“Más de 50 libros enseñan cómo vivir cómodamente después de retirados. Pero lo que necesita la mayoría es vivir cómodamente antes de retirarse”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

** Los Yankees hablaban ayer de firmar al pitcher derecho, Corbin Burnes, de 30 años, quien este 2024 cobró de los Orioles, 15 millones 637 mil 500 dólares; y al lanzador zurdo, Max Fried, igualmente de 30 años de edad, a quien los Bravos pagaron por la última temporada, $15 millones…

** El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, abre hoy sus puertas al público, después cerrarlas ayer, con motivo del Día de Acción de Gracias. Es uno de muy pocos días al año sin actividad en el Museo…

** Buster Posey, ahora Presidente de Operaciones de los Gigantes, informó que el pitcher retirado, Madison Bumgarner, retornará a ese uniforme como coach. Afirma Posey, que la noticia ha puesto de fiesta a San Francisco…

** Los Padres solo esperan acordar detalles finales con Los Marineros de Japón y con las autoridades de allá, para firmar al joven pitcher de 23 años, Roki Sasaki. Pero los Dodgers han enviado emisarios a conversar con ejecutivos de ese equipo, en busca de negociación por el muchacho.

-o-o-0-

“Si un comerciante hace algo incorrecto en Estados Unidos, va preso. Y si lo hace todo correcto, tiene que pagar Impuestos”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5