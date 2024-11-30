Today, Here Are Jokes and Phrases – Hoy, Aquí Están Chistes y Frases

I can’t find a way out of this way of loving:

I’m dying to see you

and when I see you,

I have no life...

Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “To leave Las Vegas with a modest fortune, you just have to arrive with a great fortune”… Pete Rose.

“Children have no borders”… Anonymous.

“Life is like a card game, you have to defend yourself with what you get”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

On board the taxi:

Taxi driver: Can I smoke?

No, sir.

So, what is this ashtray for?

For those who don’t ask to use it.

-o-o-o-

“The irony of a misogynist cook…: Having to cook paellan (For her)”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

“More angry than a panther vaccinated with Habanero pepper”… Pacomio.

“My neighbor not only takes years off her age, but also takes it off her dog”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Doctor, sinusitis blocks my breathing and I can’t urinate either.

My friend, you don’t need a doctor, but a plumber.

-o-o-o-

Possessive, exaggerated wife:

Why are you blinking?… do you not want to even look at me anymore?!

-o-o-o-

“Being rich with money is not the most important thing, but knowing a lot is”… Joseph McKadew.

“When I say Diego, I mean Diego”… Anonymous.

“The whole world is a theatrical stage, on which the best of plays are staged”… William Shakespeare.

“I am against everything that I can no longer enjoy, because of my age”… George Burns.

“I heard that sex improves memory… But I can’t remember who said it”… Alan King.

“As soon as you’re famous, you lose control of yourself”… Madonna.

“Why have they sung so much and so beautifully about the Altos de Jalisco, but they have never said anything in the songs about the short people of Jalisco”…. La Pimpi.

“Watch out: Cellulite is not a small cell phone”… La Pimpi.

“The girls of today are a collective mistake: They all believe that the navel is pretty”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

At the “Santiago Bernabéu” stadium in Madrid, they presented a soccer match with the Animal Kingdom Selection against Real Madrid.

After the first half, Real Madrid was winning 50 to zero.

But for the second half, the lion, who was the coach of the animals, put the centipede to play, who scored 82 goals and they won 82 to 50. A fan shouted at the lion:

Why didn’t you line up the centipede from the first half?!

The LionAnswer:

Because he was putting on his boots.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Hoy, Aquí Están Chistes y Frases

A esta forma de querer

ya no le encuentro salida…:

Me estoy muriendo por verte

y al verte no tengo vida…

Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Para salir de De Las Vegas con una módica fortuna, solo hay que llegar con una gran fortuna”… Pete Rose.

“Los niños no tienen fronteras”… Anónimo.

“La vida es como un juego de barajas, tienes que defenderte con lo que te toca”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Abordo del taxi:

Señor taxista: ¿Puedo fumar?

No, señor.

Y entonces, ¿para qué es este cenicero?

Para que lo usen quienes no peguntan.

-o-o-o-

“El colmo de un cocinero machista…: Tener que cocinar paella”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

“Más enojada que pantera vacunada con ají habanero”… Pacomio.

“Mi vecina no solo se quita su edad, sino que también se la quita a su perra”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Doctor, la sinusitis me tranca la respiración y tampoco puedo orinar.

Amigo mío, usted no necesita un médico, sino un plomero.

-o-o-o-

Esposa posesiva, exagerada:

“¿Por qué parpadeas?… ¡¿es que ya no me quieres ni ver?!”

-o-o-o-

“Ser rico en dinero no es lo más importante, pero sí lo es, saber mucho”… Joseph McKadew.

“Cuando digo Diego, Diego digo”… Anónimo.

“El mundo entero es un escenario teatral, en el cual se monta la mejor de las obras”… William Shakespeare.

“Estoy en contra de todo lo que ya no puedo disfrutar, por viejo”… George Burns.

“Oí decir que el sexo mejora la memoria… Pero no recuerdo quién lo dijo”… Alan King.

“Tan pronto como una es famosa, pierde el control de sí misma”… Madona.

“¿Por qué a los Altos de Jalisco les han cantado tanto y tan bonito, pero jamás han dicho nada en las canciones acerca de los chaparros de Jalisco”…. La Pimpi.

“Ojo: Celulitis no es un celular pequeñito”… La Pimpi.

“Las muchachas de ahora son una equivocación colectiva: Todas creen que el ombligo es bonito”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

En el estadio “Santiago Bernabéu”, de Madrid, presentaron un partido de fútbol con la Selección del Reino Animal contra el Real Madrid.

Terminado el primer tiempo, ganaba el Real Madrid 50 por cero.

Pero para el segundo, el león, que era el técnico de los animales, puso a jugar al ciempiés, quien se acreditó 82 goles y ganaron 82 por 50. Un fanático le gritó al león:

¡¿Y por qué no alineaste al ciempiés desde el primer tiempo?!

La respuesta:

Porque se estaba poniendo los botines.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X@juanvene5