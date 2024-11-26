MLB ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENTS TO 2025 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Image Credit: MLB

Four Series Featuring the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins Altered as Rays Shift 2025 Home Schedule to George M. Steinbrenner Field

Major League Baseball today announced adjustments to its 2025 master schedule as a result of the Tampa Bay Rays playing their 2025 regular season home schedule at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa due to the damage to Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton. These proactive schedule adjustments have been made to optimize the number of games played in the best weather conditions given the Rays’ transition to an outdoor ballpark.

The series between the Rays and the Los Angeles Angels originally scheduled for Angel Stadium from Monday, April 7th-Wednesday, April 9th will now take place at Steinbrenner Field from Tuesday, April 8th-Thursday, April 10th. The second meeting between the clubs, which was originally scheduled at Tampa Bay from Tuesday, August 5th-Thursday, August 7th, will now be played at Angel Stadium from Monday, August 4th-Wednesday, August 6th.

The series between the Rays and the Minnesota Twins originally scheduled for Target Field from Monday, May 26th-Wednesday, May 28th will now be played at Steinbrenner Field on the same dates. Additionally, the originally scheduled series in Tampa from Friday, July 4th-Sunday, July 6th will now take place at Target Field.

Please see the accompanying updated files or visit MLB.com for the complete 2025 American League and National League regular season schedules. Individual Club schedules can be found at each of the respective 30 Club sites.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports