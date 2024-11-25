Latinos In Baseball By The Numbers

Two Latino Baseball legends in Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols during 2022 regular season matchup at Citi Field between the Cardinals and Mets - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Over the years, numerous Latino baseball players have played at the Major League level. Some names we can rattle off easily, and others we remember if they played for our team or did one spectacular thing. Case in point: Armando Galarraga, Cumana, Venezuela. He only pitched for six years in the big leagues and had a record of 26-34, yet he will be remembered for pitching what is known as “The Imperfect Game.”

After retiring twenty-six Cleveland Indians and one out away from throwing the twenty-first perfect game in baseball history, first-base umpire Jim Joyce called Indians batter Jason Donald safe at first. The replay showed that Donald was out by two feet. There was no replay in 2010, so Galarraga had to settle for an 88-pitch, one-hit shutout after facing 28 batters.

I can’t name that many perfect-game pitchers, but I will always remember Galarraga.

An easy name to remember is Albert Pujols, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, an eight-time LatinoMVP award winner. We are only talking about Latino players and their numbers here, and Albert leads the pack. He has the most records of any Latino player

Most Games Played: 3,080

Most At-Bats: 11,114

Most Hits: 3,384

Most Doubles: 686

Most Home Runs: 703

Most Total Bases: 6,211

Most RBIs: 2,218

Then there are the Latino leaders in pitching: “Big Sexy” Dominican Bartolo Colón, with 247 wins; Dennis Martínez, “El Presidente,” the first Nicaraguan player to play in the Major Leagues, with 245 wins; and Juan Marichal, from Laguna Verde, Dominican Republic, with 243 wins. Marichal is the leader in complete games with 244 and shutouts with 52.

You can argue with your friends about ERA, and all of you will be right. In his 19 years in the Big leagues, the great Mariano Riviera had a lifetime ERA of 2.21 over 1,283.2 innings pitched, while 16-year veteran Marichal had a lifetime ERA of 2.89 over 3,509 innings pitched. Second to Dennis Martinez’s 3,999.2 innings pitched over 23 years.

I wonder if anyone knew he needed to get only one more out to finish at an even 4,000-innings pitched. By the way, Cy Young holds the record for innings pitched with 7,356 over 22 years. My arm hurts just thinking about that.

There is a rich history of Latinos in baseball, and the future looks like more records will be broken by the abundance of amazing Latinos at the top of the baseball world today.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports