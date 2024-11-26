Wants to Be a Narrator in the Major Leagues – Quiere Ser Narrador en Las Grandes Ligas

“I told my boss that I demanded that he pay me the salary I deserve. And he answered no, because he refuses to pay me less than the minimum wage”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you write to me, please don’t forget to send your first and last name, and the place where you are writing from. Thank you.

Héctor Pimentel, from Tijuana, asks: “I am starting out in the world of narrating and analysis of baseball. I am a student, and like to develop professionally on this field. My dreams is to work with a Major League Baseball organization. What advice can you offer me, and what are the steps I should follow?”

Dear friend Jeity: Send your resume, in English, to the 30 organizations, “radio and television department.” I suggest you offer them that you could start in the minors. One or two weeks after sending them your information, call them by phone or visit them to follow or inquire. Patience and good luck.

Sinecio Bertulini, from Caracas, asks: “Why don’t you even mention the Luis Aparicio Prize?”

Dear friend Necho: That’s just to advertise Polar beer, with the misleading logo that is the same as Maltín’s. Note that the delivery is at the Polar headquarters. I am naming that brand to answer you, but I don’t advertise anything for free.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, says: “The commissioner, Rob Manfred, wants to impose the calling balls and strikes by electronic means. And what will follow? I notice Manfred, more and more unhinged every day.”

Matilde Peñaloza, from Mexico City, asks: “Who is Katie Krall and what does she do?”

Dear friend Maty: She is an excellent instructor, who serves the Red Sox, especially in the minors.

Paulino Santos, from Los Mochis, asks: “How is the Giovanny Gallegos contract going?”

Dear friend Lino: The 33-year-old from Obregón, a notable reliever, has signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers, but with an invitation to train with the big team.

Amaury Diego, from Havana, asks: “When did Ty Cobb set the record for most bases reached by hits in a game?”

Dear friend Ama: It happened on May 5, 1925, when with his Detroit Tigers uniform and facing the St. Louis Carmelites, he hit three home runs (12 bases) a double (two more) two singles (another two), for 16, which is the record.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Quiere Ser Narrador en Las Grandes Ligas

“Le dije a mi jefe que le exigía me pagara el sueldo que merezco. Y me respondió que no, porque él se niega a pagarme menos del sueldo mínimo”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, no olvides enviar nombre y apellido, más el sitio donde me lees. Agradecido.

Héctor Pimentel, de Tijuana, pregunta: “Me estoy iniciando en el mundo de la narración y análisis del beisbol. Soy estudiante, quiero desarrollarme profesionalmente y uno de mis sueños es trabajar en una organización de Major League Baseball. ¿Qué consejo me puede brindar, cuáles son los pasos que debo seguir?”

Amigo Jeity: Envía tu currículum, en inglés, a las 30 organizaciones, “departamento de radio y televisión”. Te sugiero ofrecerles que podrías comenzar en la menores. Una o dos semanas después de mandarles tu información, llámalos por teléfono o visítalos para hablar del caso. Paciencia y buena suerte.

Sinecio Bertulini, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. ni siquiera nombra alguna vez al Premio Luis Aparicio?”

Amigo Necho: Eso es solo para hacerle propaganda a la cerveza Polar, con el logo engañador que es el mismo de Maltín. Fíjate que la entrega es en la casa Polar. Hoy nombro esa marca para contestarte, pero no hago propaganda gratis.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, dice: “El comisionado, RobManfred, quiere imponer las sentencias de bolas y strikes por medios electrónicos. Y ¿qué seguirá? Noto a Manfred, cada día más desquiciado”. Matilde Peñaloza, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Quién es y qué hace Katie Krall?” Amiga Maty: Es una excelente instructora, que sirve a los Medias Rojas, especialmente en las menores.

Paulino Santos, de los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Cómo va lo del contrato de Giovanny Gallegos?”

Amigo Lino: El muchacho de Obregón, de 33 años, notable relevista, ha firmado con los Dodgers un contrato de liga menores, pero con invitación para los entrenamientos con el equipo grande.

Amaury Diego, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue que Ty Cobb impuso el récord de más bases alcanzadas por incogibles en un juego?” Amigo Ama: Ocurrió el cinco de mayo, de 1925, cuando con su uniforme de los Tigres de Detroit y frente a los Carmelitas de San Luis, sacó tres jonrones (12 bases) un doble (dos más) dos sencillos (otras dos), para 16, que es el récord.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5