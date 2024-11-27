Luis Arráez Still Without a Prize and Contract – Luis Arráez Sigue Sin Premio y Sin Contrato

“Interesting, the story of Andrew Davies, who was able to avoid the terrible economic depression of the United States in 1929… He had gone bankrupt in 1927”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you very much.

Fellow journalist, Levy Benshimol, from Caracas, asks: “Is it true that Luis Arráez has not been signed by the Padres, nor has another team been interested in his services, despite being such a good hitter?

Dear friend Levy: Luis, 27 years old, will be able to go to arbitration after the 2025 season, and declare himself a free agent after the 2026 season. Generally, that delays negotiations. His agents, MVP Sports Group, hope to sign him for 10 years at a total of $500 million.

No less than 10 teams have expressed interest in him, including the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants and Blue Jays.

Carlos Castro, from Baruta, asks: “How important is the Silver Bat Award in the Major Leagues, and who votes for that distinction?”

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “Who votes for the Silver Bat? In Venezuela there is a scandal over the non-election of Luis Arráez as the winner of that trophy, even though he was the National League batting champion.”

Dear friends Chalo and PeEle: The winners of that trophy are chosen by the managers and coaches. And it is an award as important as any of the others. By the way, with that scandal in Venezuela we gain nothing.

Lucio Brisbane, from Newark, New Jersey, asks: “Is it true that the Yankees signed Walker Buehler? … because if it is true, I am going to celebrate”

Dear friend Lu: Until the last minute I have been informed that the Yankees and Dodgers are fighting over the right-handed pitcher, Walker Buehler, 30 years old, who has been very good in the postseason against the Bronx team.

Álvaro Reyes M. from Querétaro, asks: “Can you tell me about the Japanese Leagues?”

Dear friend Al: There are two Leagues, known as Japanese Professional Baseball or Pure Yakyu, one is called the Pacific League and the other, the Central League, which have been operating since 1949. The quality of that baseball has been so improved that the teams (six for each League) win and lose against those of Major League Baseball.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Luis Arráez Sigue Sin Premio y Sin Contrato

“Interesante, la historia de Andrew Davies, quien pudo evitar la terrible depresión económica de Estados Unidos en 1929… Él había quebrado en 1927”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Muchas gracias.

El compañero periodista, Levy Benshimol, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que Luis Arráez, no ha sido firmado por los Padres, ni otro equipo se ha interesado por sus servicios, no obstante ser tan buen bateador?

Amigo Levy: Luis, de 27 años de edad, podrá ir a arbitraje después de la temporada de 2025, y declararse agente libre, después de la de 2026. Generalmente, eso retrasa las negociaciones. Sus agentes, MVP Sports Group, esperan lo contraten por 10 años a total de $500 millones.

No menos de 10 equipos se han dicho interesados en él, como Yankees, Dodgers, Gigantes y Blue Jays.

Carlos Castro, de Baruta, pregunta: “¿Qué tan importante es el premio Bate de Plata en Grandes Ligas, y quiénes votan para esa distinción?”

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Quiénes votan para El Bate de Plata? En Venezuela hay un escándalo por la no elección de Luis Arráez como ganador de ese trofeo, aún cuando fue campeón de bateo de la Liga Nacional”.

Amigos Chalo y PeEle: Los ganadores de ese trofeo los eligen los mánagers y los coaches. Y es un premio tan importante como cualquiera de los otros. De paso, con ese escándalo en Venezuela no ganamos nada.

Lucio Brisbane, de Newark, New Jersey, pregunta: “¿Cierto que los Yankees firmaron a Walker Buehler, porque voy a celebrarlo?”

Amigo Lu: Hasta última hora me han informado que Yankees y Dodgers se disputan al lanzador derecho, Walker Buehler, de 30 años, y quien ha sido muy bueno en la postemporada contra el equipo de El Bronx.

Álvaro Reyes M. de Querétaro, pregunta: “¿Puede informarme cerca de las Ligas Japonesas?”

Amigo Al: Son dos Ligas, conocidas como “Nipón Professional Baseball” o “Puro Yakyu”, una es llamada Liga del Pacífico y la otra, Liga Central, las cuales juegan desde 1949. La calidad de aquella pelota se ha superado tanto, que los equipos (seis por cada Liga), ganan y pierden con los de Mayor League Baseball.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5