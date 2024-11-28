Why Juan Soto Is Such a Good Baseball Player – Por qué Juan Soto Es Tan Buen Pelotero

“You won’t get to the end of your journey if you stop and throw rocks at every dog ​​that barks at you”… Winston Chourchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week: Juan Soto is helping his agent, Scott Boras, in the search for the team that will sign him for the next 10 or 15 seasons. Yesterday it was learned that the Dominican has a certain preference for one of the possible cities for his negotiation. Do you know which one it is?

The Answer: Soto has said, among friends, that he loves Boston and that he sees the Red Sox with a chance to win. But he has never said that he rules out the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Blue Jays.

-o-o-o-

Today is Thanksgiving… I have received much more than I deserve. Thank you Lord!

-o-o-o-

In addition to the bombastic style of his agent, Scott Boras, Juan Soto has many reasons to aspire to the largest contract in baseball, in terms of dollars and seasons of length.

To start, he will be a waiter of just 26 years of age, until October 25, 2025, however, he already has experience in seven Major League campaigns.

He has proven to be an excellent contact hitter, with a combined average of .285, two years he hit over .300, .351 in 2020 and in 2021, .313. But, equally, he has tremendous power, already with 202 home runs in his career and four seasons of 29 or more, including the 41 this year. In addition, he has reached safe in 57 of 80 attempted steals.

And on defense, the jarabe tapatío is not doing bad either, with three seasons of 1000 points and a total of .990, and 33 assists, which indicates how well he handles his arm.

-o-o-o-

“When sheep can’t sleep, what do they count?”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Boras Knows When He’s Given More Space

Now, how long will we have to wait for this kid’s signing?

The winter meeting, which this year will be in Dallas, Texas, has been called to begin on Monday, December 9, and will last for four days. I think Boras will try to finish the negotiation before then, in order to have all the space in the media at his service, all for Juan and him.

By the way, it was on December 9 of last year, when the signing of Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers was announced.

However, as the philosopher always says, “tomorrow is another day, will see!”

-o-o-o-

“Without forgetting, there is no forgiveness”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Por qué Juan Soto Es Tan Buen Pelotero

“No llegarás al final de tu viaje, si te detienes a tirarle piedras a cada perro que te ladre”… Winston Chourchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Juan Soto está ayudando a su agente, Scott Boras, en la búsqueda del equipo que lo firme para las próximas 10 o 15 temporadas. Ayer se supo que el quisqueyano tiene cierta preferencia por una de la ciudades posibles para su negociación. ¿Ya sabes cuál es?

La Respuesta: Soto ha dicho, entre amigos, que le encanta Boston y que ve a los Medias Rojas con chance de ganar. Pero nunca ha dicho que descarta a Yankees, Mets, Dodgers y Blue Jays.

-o-o-o-

Hoy es Día de Acción de Gracias… He recibido mucho más de lo que merezco. ¡Gracias al Señor!

-o-o-o-

Además del estilo rimbombante de su agente, Scott Boras, Juan Soto tiene muchos motivos para aspirar al mayor contrato del beisbol, en cuanto a los dólares y temporadas de duración .

Pera comenzar, será un mozo de apenas 26 años de edad, hasta el 25 de octubre de 2025, sin embargo, ya tiene experiencia en siete campañas de Grandes Ligas.

Ha demostrado ser un excelente bateador de contacto, con promedio combinado de .285, dos años bateó sobre .300, .351 en 2020 y en 2021, .313. Pero, igualmente, tiene tremendo poder, ya con 202 jonrones en su historia y cuatro campañas de 29 o más, incluidos los 41 de este año. Además, ha llegado safe en 57 de 80 intentos de robo.

Y a la defensiva tampoco baila nada mal el jarabe tapatío, con tres temporadas de 1000 puntos y total de .990, y 33 asistencias, lo que indica lo bien que maneja el brazo.

-o-o-o-

“Cuando las ovejas no pueden dormir, ¿qué cuentan ellas?”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Boras Sabe Cuando le Dan Más Espacio

Ahora, ¿hasta cuándo habremos de esperar por la firma de este muchacho?

El mitin de invierno, que este año será en Dallas, Texas, ha sido convocado para comenzar el lunes nueve de diciembre y se prolongará durante cuatro días. Creo que Boras tratará de finiquitar la negociación antes, a fin de tener todo el espacio en los medios a su servicio, todo para Juan y él.

Por cierto, fue el nueve de diciembre del año pasado, cuando se dio a conocer la firma del contrato de Shohei Ohtani con los Dodgers.

Sin embargo, como siempre dice el filósofo, ¡amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

“Sin el olvido, no existe el perdón”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

