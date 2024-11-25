Carroll’s Column: New York Football Misery

After 12 weeks wrapped up in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Jets and Giants have combined for five wins - Image Credit: Giants Wire/USA Today

NEW YORK, NY — Could it get much worse for the New York football scene in the Tri-state area, with the Jets currently sitting at 3-8, last place in the AFC East division, and Giants, who hold a 2-9 record, last in the NFC?

It seems like most seasons are awful for the Giants and Jets, but 2024 must feel like the all-time nadir. Before the season began, there was talk of the two MetLife Stadium tenants meeting in the Super Bowl this February in New Orleans. Big Blue and Gang Green will be competing, but it will be for who can get the better position in the 2025 NFL Draft by losing more games.

Given the fact they had only won two of their first ten games with Daniel Jones at quarterback, it was not surprising Giants head coach Brian Daboll decided to bench him. What was surprising was that he dropped him to fourth-string QB. He also opted to go with local hero Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito over nominal backup, Drew Lock.

Economics dictated the Giants’ decision to make Daniel Jones persona non grata. If he got hurt this season, for any reason, the team would be on the hook to him for $23 million. Realizing his Giants career was over, Jones asked for a Friday morning meeting with team CEO John Mara to ask for his release. Seeing there was no point keeping Jones around East Rutherford, Mara agreed to his request. It also freed up salary cap money for 2025.

Jones’s Friday press conference, in which he read a prepared statement expressing his thanks to the organization, as well as taking responsibility for the dismal results, was a classy gesture.

ESPN air personality Elle Duncan mocked him that afternoon during one of the Worldwide Leader in Sports’ countless panel shows. My guess is Duncan, who few had ever heard of, was trying to make a name for herself. ESPN pundits who have opinions which create buzz, as the network’s biggest name, Hollis native Stephen A. Smith does, get the big bucks. At the very least, it is pink slip insurance when the next round of layoffs ensues.

In October, Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after five games. The final blow came when the Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings, who were led by former Jets QB Sam Darnold, in London. Johnson undoubtedly had a lot of friends at the game since he was President Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

As the losses continued to mount, it was clear general manager Joe Douglas, who was not consulted about Saleh’s dismissal, would be relieved of his duties. The conventional wisdom was it would be announced as soon as this disastrous season was over. Johnson took advantage of the Jets’ bye week by demanding Douglas clean out his office this past Tuesday. Selecting QB Zack Wilson as the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was a mistake Johnson never forgave.

Hallmark debuts “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” this Saturday, November 30th

Hallmark Christmas movies are the last places you would expect to find a sports tie-in, but this Saturday night, cable’s Hallmark Channel will be debuting “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

National Football League officials have estimated women comprise forty percent of their fan base. Hallmark’s corporate headquarters are in Kansas City, the home of the NFL’s best team, the Chiefs. It was not hard for Hallmark Channel officials to convince NFL officials to allow them to make a movie, albeit a typical Hallmark hokey rom-com, using the Chiefs stadium, uniforms, and logos, as well as giving head coach Andy Reid and some current players cameo appearances. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are not in the film, but Travis’s mom, Dorothy Kelce, has a speaking part.

Two veteran actors who have supporting roles in the film, Ed Begley, Jr and Diedrich Bader, were in town last week to promote it. They told me NFL officials were on the set and approved the script. Begley added that just as the NFL is always looking to add female fans, he sees this film as a portal for the Hallmark Channel to attract more male viewers.

The NFL and their Source of Growth in Streaming Services

The NFL has been a source of growth for streaming services. In a recent “Everyone Loves Sports Media” podcast interview with Athletic media columnist Andrew Marchand, NBC Sports president Rick Cordella admitted entertainment programming, and not sports, were what Peacock executives were counting on for subscriber growth. That changed last December when 23 million viewers tuned into Peacock to watch the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC playoff game.

Netflix officials took note of Peacock’s success. They struck a deal with the NFL to stream two Christmas Day games this year, the Chiefs-Steelers, and the Ravens-Texans. Netflix is making every effort to impress as Houston native Beyonce will be performing at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game. Hopefully, they will not have the buffering problems which plagued their presentation of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout two weeks ago.

Speaking of that painful pugilist exhibition, I wrote about how sixty million viewers watched it. A Netflix communications official contacted me to say it should be reported as sixty million households. Consider it done.

Bahama Mania: Baylor hits three-point buzzer beater on St. John’s to win, 99-98

There are heartbreaking losses, and then there is last Thursday’s St. John’s Red Storm-Baylor Bears double overtime game in the Bahamas in which the Red Storm lost 99-98. SJU would have won the game had Zuby Ejiofor hit both of his foul shots with 4.1 seconds left in the game. He missed both, and Baylor’s Norchad Omier proceeded to drain a three-point shot at the buzzer.

It is better to lose a game like that in November than in March.

Red Bulls move on, Beating NYCFC in second round of MLS Playoffs

On Saturday, the New York Red Bulls defeated their cross-river rivals, the New York Red Bulls, to advance to the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference Final. That marked the end of the sports calendar year at Citi Field. A spirited crowd of over 25,000 fans braved a chilly November night to watch our two local clubs meet in the playoffs for the very first time.

Unfortunately, few watched the game at home because it was only available on the Apple TV Plus streaming service. Apple TV Plus has quality programming, but it lags in subscribers behind Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.

Apple paid handsomely for its MLS broadcasting rights, but it is a Faustian bargain because it limits popularity growth.

Columbia Lions Football win 2024 Ivy League Title

Congratulations to the Columbia Lions football team who, along with Dartmouth and Harvard, share the 2024 Ivy League title. Considering Columbia had not been the Ivy League top team since 1961, alumni should not be upset at having to share bragging rights., Mayor Adams should hold a parade down the Canyon of Heroes for the Lions players and first-year head coach Jon Poppe. Granted, that is asking a lot, but the team should be honored at City Hall. Roar, Lions, roar!

Carlos Mendoza earns third place nod for 2024 NL Manager of the Year

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza finished behind both the Brewers’ Pat Murphy and the Padres’ Mike Schildt for the 2024 National League Manager of the Year Award.

Mets fans may be miffed at that snub, but my guess is some of the writers who vote on this award resent the fact Mets CEO Steve Cohen has the most financial resources of any MLB team CEO. It should also be said that Murphy, who won the award, and Schildt who came in second, were both very deserving.

Mets set to host “Blue Friday” at Citi Field

The Mets will be holding their annual cleverly named “Blue Friday” celebration at their team store in Citi Field. Most merchandise will be fifty percent off their normal prices. For additional information on the Mets’ initiatives — check out MLB.com/Mets

Remembering and Paying Tribute to Rudy Martzke

I was saddened to learn of the passing of former USA Today sports media columnist Rudy Martzke last Thursday. Martzke did not pioneer the newspaper sports media beat. That honor belongs to the late Boston Globe and Sporting News columnist, Jack Craig. It was Rudy Martzke; however, whose column was a morning must-read for network television executives and talent. In doing so, Martzke made many executives, and other behind-the-scenes types in sports television, household names. I would expect him to be saluted at next month’s Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony.

First-ever “Wheel of Fortune” host Chuck Woolery passes away at 83

Longtime game show host Chuck Woolery suffered a fatal coronary last Saturday. Woolery was the first host of “Wheel of Fortune, “and went on to host other word shows as “Lingo” and “Scrabble.” He is best remembered, however, for hosting the fun and candid dating show, “Love Connection.” While he was widely admired for his daytime work, he created controversy for his outspoken right-wing views such as vaccine skepticism and distrust of most aspects of government.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.