Letters from the Beyond: From Emperor Hirohito to Japanese Baseball – Cartas desde el Más Allá: Del Emperador Hirohito para el Beisbol del Japón

My fellow Japanese baseball players and compatriots of the moment:

I am Hirohito, Prince Michi, but the entire world simply knew me as Emperor Hirohito. I held that office for 63 years, from December 25, 1926, Christmas Day, when I was 25 years old, until January 7, 1989, when I was 87 and moved to this Here and that you insist on calling the Beyond.

I have been the emperor best known to humanity.

And now, to what we came for:

You, the Japanese baseball players, are invading the United States, without risking your lives, without killing or injuring anyone, and you are still being paid many millions of dollars.

I have spent days trying to imagine how big the $700 million the Dodgers are paying Shohei Ohtani is, but it has been in vain, I have no idea.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, December 7, 1941, almost 83 years ago, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor Bay on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, from modern planes of the time, as part of World War II, and because our baseball was not up to par with the American one. If it had been, as it is now, we would have sent a few young men to invade the entire immense world of the Major Leagues, instead of attacking that precious little corner of the Pacific.

Our first professional league had only been in operation for seven years, even though baseball had been played in my country since 1872, when the American military man, Horace Wilson, brought it.

In that surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, 2,400 people died, 1,178 were wounded, 29 planes were destroyed and 74 damaged.

How different it is to invade and attack while playing baseball!

By the way, one of our pilots was called Isoroku Yamamoto, you see, like the Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

How far we have come! Instead of the tragedy of Pearl Harbor, in the coming year we will see the opening of the Major Leagues in Japan, when on March 18, the Cubs and Dodgers will face each other in the Tokyo Dome.

Then, on March 27, the 30 teams will play in the United States.

How nice is peace!

In war, everyone loses, only the arms factories win. So, why and for what wars?

Is it because humans are complete idiots?

Please, let’s play baseball, not make war.

To baseball players around the world, I wish you much success now and always, and may you never stop playing…

Hugs,

Hiro.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

Del Emperador Hirohito para el Beisbol del Japón

Compatriotas y amigos peloteros japoneses del momento:

Soy Hirohito, Prince Michi, pero el mundo entero me conoció simplemente, como El Emperador Hirohito. Estuve en ese cargo durante 63 años, desde el 25 de diciembre de 1926, Día de Navidad, cuando estaba en mis 25 de edad, hasta el siete de enero de 1989, cuando ya había cumplido 87 y me trasladé a este Más Acá que ustedes se empeñan en llamar Más Allá.

He sido el emperador más conocido por la humanidad.

Y ahora, a lo que vinimos:

Ustedes, los peloteros japoneses, están invadiendo Estados Unidos, sin exponer la vida, sin matar ni lesionar a nadie y todavía les pagan muchos millones de dólares.

Me he pasado días, tratando de imaginarme qué tamaño tienen los $700 millones que los Dodgers le pagan a Shohei Ohtani, pero ha sido en vano, no tengo ni idea.

Pues, lamentablemente, el domingo siete de diciembre de 1941, hará pronto 83 años, los japoneses bombardeamos, desde modernos aviones de la época, la bahía Pearl Harbor en la isla Oahu, Hawaii, como parte de la II Guerra Mundial, y porque nuestro beisbol no estaba a la altura del norteamericano. De haberlo estado, como ahora, habríamos mandado a unos cuantos jóvenes a invadir todo el inmenso mundo de las Grandes Ligas, en vez de atacar aquel precioso rinconcito del Pacífico.

La primera Liga profesional nuestra, funcionaba hacía solamente siete años, aún cuando se jugaba pelota en mi país desde 1872, que fue cuando la llevó el militar estadounidense, Horace Wilson.

En aquel ataque sorpresa a Pearl Harbor, perecieron dos mil 400 personas, quedaron mil 178 heridos, 29 aviones destruidos y 74 dañados.

¡Cuán diferente es invadir, atacar, jugando beisbol!

Por cierto, uno de nuestros pilotos era llamado, Isoroku Yamamoto, ¿ven?, como el pitcher de los Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

¡Cómo habremos progresado!, que en vez de la tragedia de Pearl Harbor, en el año que está por llegar, veremos en Japón la inauguración de las Grandes Ligas, cuando el 18 de marzo, se enfrenten en el Tokyo Dome, Cachorros y Dodgers.

Después, el 27 de marzo, jugarán los 30 equipos en Estados Unidos.

¡Qué agradable es la paz!

En la guerra todos pierden, solo ganan las fábricas de armas. Entonces, ¿por qué y para qué guerras?

¿Será porque los humanos somos unos imbéciles redomados?

¡Por favor!, juguemos beisbol, no hagamos la guerra.

A los jugadores de beisbol de todo el mundo, les deseo muchos éxitos ahora y siempre, y que nunca dejen de jugar.

Abrazos,

Hiro.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5