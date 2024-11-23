Juan Soto Is The Suspense

Dominican superstar Juan Soto may make for the most interesting and appealing free agent in MLB history, being on the open market at the age of 26 with a World Series ring - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Where is the landing destination for Juan Soto? The coveted and most prized sought free agent in baseball continues to be the offseason storyline. The generational player and capability to change a complexion of a lineup, in position to command a record contract and long term deal.

The question is, who can afford Soto? Regardless it will cost and reports continue to circulate about a contract upwards of $650 million or more, perhaps 12-15 years with an opt out after four. You want Soto, you have to pay a Scott Boras client, an agent who commands the most.

But if a team lands Soto, chances are the lineup for a manager is different. A team is different and chances of competing for the October postseason are different. Of course the entire makeup that includes pitching, bullpen, who hits ahead of Soto are also a factor.

I can confirm all the speculation, Soto will land with his team in the next few weeks or his status will be finalized at the annual Baseball Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas that begin December 8-12. I can also confirm all the buzz and rumors about the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Red Sox among the front runners to land Soto. The World Series champion Dodgers also have interest and capability to make an offer.

However this is a great baseball theater, you and I will not know until Soto signs on the dotted line. The assumption continues about the Yankees and Mets as front runners in the Soto sweepstakes, both teams with the resources and capability to land him.

Speculation, the Yankees are Soto’s preferred choice where he is comfortable, a catalyst to their first World Series appearance in 15 years. The Mets and deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen could result in a bidding war with the cross-town rivals. Boras and Cohen have a good working relationship.

Soto and his agent met with Cohen and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner in the past two weeks. They brought the artillery to California of managers Carlos Mendoza (Mets) and Aaron Boone (Yankees) as to why Soto belongs in Queens as opposed to the Bronx.

Mets director of baseball operations David Stearns and Yankees GM Brian Cashman also went along for the ride, their pitch to Soto was positive from both sides. Soto, though, according to a source has not said the Yankees would be his preference and that makes sense.

But he is comfortable in the Bronx. Fans gravitated to his presence, filled Yankee Stadium to capacity, and was the favorite along with AL MVP Aaron Judge, so that would be Soto’s obvious choice.

Then again, money talks and Soto also is looking to build his legacy with a contender, the Mets certainly proved they are one player or step away from a championship after a surprise October run to the NLCS. Of course, Soto could be that impact player in the Mets lineup that can get them a step closer.

The Yankees don’t want to lose Soto, then again it cost a lot to get him last off season, a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres and included right-hander Michael King, (13-9, 2.95 ERA, 201 strikeouts) and a pivotal part that landed Soto to the Bronx.

Again, it’s a perplexing question and storyline. Then again, the Yankees had a similar situation, two years ago when Judge was the prized free agent. The Yankees awarded him the captain role and a hefty long term deal of nine years and $360 million.

Friday afternoon, Judge on a conference call with selected media was questioned about his AL MVP award, a unanimous choice. He was asked about Soto, of course, Judge avoided the obvious question but there were hints.

Steinbrenner, Cashman, and Boone are surely doing their best to retain Soto who added that left handed presence in their lineup. Judge, of course wants Soto back in the Bronx hitting ahead of him in the lineup even if the contract exceeds his.

“It ain’t my money,” Judge said. “I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can. I’m with whatever. That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most. It’s just whatever we can do to get the best players. I’ll take it.”

That’s Judge talking. He wants to establish a legacy also, a Yankees World Series championship on his resume, a better chance with Soto, He said Soto was the impact player to have in front of him. He said he would love to have eight Soto’s in the lineup.

The Yankees and others in this process would agree. All the years around baseball and covering the free agent market, this is certainly a player offering that suspense and about the contract. Don’t ask me about the final landing spot.

But ask me the question and I will say, Soto will have a top contract in baseball history, next perhaps to the Dodgers and NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, a deferred deal of $700 million. The Mets could outbid the Yankees, of course with the deep pockets of their billionaire owner.

And if the Mets land Soto, indeed a win for New York either way. A once in a while generational player is Juan Soto, true with some deficiencies of his play in the outfield

But his numbers do make a difference coming off a career-high 41 home runs and .989 OPS.

And whoever lands him will see the difference as the Yankees and their fans witnessed. Stay tuned.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (Twitter): @ Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

