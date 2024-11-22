ALL RISE: Judge takes home second career American League MVP Award

Aaron Judge received his much deserved 2024 AL MVP on Thursday night as the announcement came on MLB Network from Derek Jeter - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — All Rise for the two-time American League MVP, No. 99, Aaron Judge.

On Thursday night, with the announcement coming on MLB Network, the 32-year-old right-handed hitting superstar and captain of the New York Yankees, Judge, was officially named the 2024 AL MVP.

To mark his second career AL MVP (2022 and 2024), while winning this year’s award unanimously by receiving all 30/30 first place votes submitted from those in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (420 points), Judge became just the sixth Yankee to earn multiple MVP awards — joining Joe DiMaggio (1939, 1941, 1947), Yogi Berra (1951, 1954, 1955), Mickey Mantle (1956, 1957, 1962), Roger Maris (1960, 1961) and Alex Rodriguez (2005, 2007).

“I appreciate all the votes, all the support,” Judge said during an interview on MLB Network Thursday evening after Yankees’ legend and former captain Derek Jeter revealed the major news to him. “I honestly wouldn’t be in this position without my teammates, all the coaching we had this year. It’s such a blessing. I’ve got to thank God every day for this opportunity to be here, to wear pinstripes and do it in New York.”

Throughout 158 games in 2024, Judge hit 58 home runs and drove in 144 baserunners, which led all of MLB on the season. He also finished as MLB’s season leader in on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.701), OPS (1.159), and ended up third in batting average (.322).

“I want to congratulate Aaron on earning this distinguished honor, and I couldn’t be happier for such an amazing person and leader,” Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said in a statement. “After having a front-row seat for his 2022 MVP performance, I really couldn’t envision a player having a better and more complete baseball season. But that’s exactly what he accomplished in 2024.”

Judge’s 2024 teammate, currently a free agent, Juan Soto, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — a talking point day-in and day-out across the baseball industry until he signs his mega-deal — received 229 points in this year’s AL MVP voting results, making for a third place nod behind Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., the 2024 AL MVP runner-up.

2024 National League MVP Results

As it goes for the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-handed hitting phenom Shohei Ohtani took home the 2024 NL MVP, and like Judge, won the award unanimously (30/30 votes: 420 points).

In his first year as a Dodger, while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Japanese native, who is now a three-time MVP (2021: AL, 2023: AL, 2024: NL), slugged 54 home runs (first in NL), and totaled 130 RBI (first in NL).

To become just the fourth-ever New York Met to finish in second place for the NL MVP Award — joining Tom Seaver in 1969, Keith Hernandez in 1984 and Darryl Strawberry in 1988 — Puerto Rican star-studded shortstop Francisco Lindor was deemed the 2024 NL MVP runner-up with 23 second place votes and seven third place votes (263 points).

Lastly, finishing in third, Arizona Diamondbacks’ elite All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, with an array of second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth place votes, tallied 229 points all together.

